Joe Biden Opposes Death Penalty for Terrorists, Supports It For Unborn Babies

Steven Ertelt, Life News, 10/5/20

Joe Biden thinks people who are convicted of major federal crimes should not be subjected to the death penalty. According to his campaign web site, Biden not only opposes the death penalty but wants to eliminate it.

“Biden will work to pass legislation to eliminate the death penalty at the federal level, and incentivize states to follow the federal government’s example,” it says.

The federal death penalty comes into play when terrorists attack the United States. That means Biden essentially thinks morally wrong to put suspected terrorists like Khalid Sheikh Mohammed to death. Mohammed is accused of organizing the September 11, 2001 attacks on America, the 1993 World Trade Center bombing and other acts of violence. He faces charges for allegedly murdering 2,976 people. His trial before a military tribunal is scheduled for January 2021.

Biden says he supports eliminating the death penalty because innocent people have sometimes been wrongly executed. But there is no more innocent person who has wrongly been killed than the 62 million babies who have been killed in abortions. And Biden supports continuing abortions on demand.

Last week, during the first presidential debate, Biden supported the Supreme Court decision that allowed virtually unlimited abortions up to birth.

That Biden would stand for the Supreme Court decision that resulted in killing 62 million babies in abortions is not surprising. Biden seems to be deaf to their cries as he calls abortion “reproductive health care” and telling Planned Parenthood he will “do everything in my power” to make sure abortion stays legal up to birth. It’s clear he doesn’t apply any of his Catholic faith to abortion.

Biden thinks that killing babies in abortions is a right and that abortions should be funded in every state with federal taxpayer dollars. Although he euphemistically calls abortion health care, at the time he endorsed forcing taxpayer to fund abortions last year, Biden said: “If I believe health care is a right, as I do, I can no longer support an amendment that makes that right dependent on someone’s ZIP code.”

“We will protect women’s constitutional right to choose, and I am proud to stand with you in this fight,” Biden added, using another euphemism for killing babies in abortions.

Biden has a strong pro-abortion voting record that goes back for many years, and he supported President Barack Obama’s leadership as the most pro-abortion president in U.S. history. What’s more, pro-abortion movement leaders say they “trust” Biden to protect abortion on demand. As the vice president, he supported the administration’s pro-abortion policies, including Obamacare, which forced religious employers to pay for drugs that may cause abortions.

From 2001 to 2008, Biden’s voting record on pro-life issues was close to zero, according to the National Right to Life Committee. In 2005, for example, he voted against the Mexico City Policy, which prohibits funding to overseas groups that promote and/or perform abortions. He also voted repeatedly to require that military service members’ abortions be covered by taxpayer dollars.

To show how far Biden has come toward the pro-abortion view, he once likened an abortion to an operation — as if taking the life of a baby before birth is somehow beneficial in the same manner as a patient’s operation.

Biden said: “Maybe where Romney is most sketchy is on women’s rights. I got a daughter and lost a daughter. I’ve got four granddaughters and Barack has two daughters. And this is to our core. Our daughters and our granddaughters are entitled to every single solitary operation, every single solitary opportunity!”

Meanwhile, President Trump has the support of pro-life groups, which represent the majority of Americans on abortion.