The Mexican drug cartels at least know how to provide lower cost gas for their people. Maybe Biden and the4 Democrats, besides allowing the cartel drugs and human sex trafficking into the U.S. allow them, not the cackling VP Harris to run our energy policy.

Joe Biden’s America: SoCal Residents Drive to Tijuana For Cheaper Gas

By Cristina Laila, Gateway Pundit, 3/25/22





Californians in San Diego are driving across the border into Mexico for cheaper gas.

Gas prices in California are averaging $6 a gallon thanks to a combination of Joe Biden’s war on domestic energy production and high taxes in the Golden State.

The gas prices in Tijuana cost an average of $3.96 a gallon – a whopping $2 a gallon cheaper than in California.

Large banners at the Mexican gas stations advertising their cheap gas prices take a shot a Joe Biden’s America: “Cheaper than in the USA!”

The Los Angeles Times reported:

Claudia Jessica Villarreal used to fill up her gray Nissan Pathfinder near her home in Chula Vista, Calif. Then Russia invaded Ukraine and gasoline prices went bonkers.

The 54-year-old psychologist soon discovered a bargain.

A dozen miles south, just across the U.S.-Mexico border in Tijuana, regular gas sells for an average of $3.96 a gallon — nearly $2 less than in California.

She was in Tijuana on Wednesday to take her children to a doctor’s appointment, so it wasn’t a big deal to swing by the Santa Fe gas station on Salinas Boulevard to fill up. But she’s also been making special trips.

“I swear, I’ve been coming once a week,” she said. “I cross when I can.”

She can thank one man for the discount: Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Now banners at Mexican gas stations in Tijuana flaunt their prices with signs like “Cheaper than in the U.S.A.!”

Although the lower prices have enticed Californians who live near the border and are willing to sit in traffic to get back and forth, the real beneficiaries have been Mexicans.

Mexico is a major oil producer, but with a shortage of refineries to turn it into fuel, it imports 80% of its gasoline from the United States.