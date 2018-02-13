John Chiang Pretends to be “Moderate” Acts Like Bernie Sanders

For a couple of years, John Chiang, the former State Controller, former Board oif Equalization member, now State Treasurer met with Republican donors throughout the State, telling them he was a moderate. At the time I noted he was lying to them, he is as far Left as Bernie Sanders. Now he is opposed to the Trump infrastructure plan—because it is authored by Trump.

Yes, California has lots of unmet needs. So, why is he supporting the choo choo to nowhere–$200 billion? Why has he been silent on the $100 billion Delta Tunnel plan? Has he denounced the $400 billion single payer plan? Chiang is a Leftist—but he does have a nice smile.

Statement of California State Treasurer John Chiang on President Trump’s Infrastructure Plan

State Treasurer John Chiang, 2/12/18

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – “This is a sham of a proposal that offers too little and asks for too much. Given that California alone has at least $850 billion in new public works that must be built or repaired in the coming years — including 1,388 crumbling bridges and woefully deficient water infrastructure that deprives too many communities of safe drinking water — the President’s $200 billion national investment is no better than spit in the ocean. What he shamefully calls an infrastructure plan is really a cynical rouse for gutting environmental protections that keep our air, water, and communities safe.