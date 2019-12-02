John Kerry New Legacy: Wearing a Tin Foil Hat

By

John Kerry is still angry that people asked him about his military service. He is angry that his entitlement to be President was turned down by the American people. Kerry is upset that his upper class Boston/Harvard attitude has been declined by America. Now he has decided to get richer than he already is—he is looking at the scam artist Al Gore, to make hundreds of millions—and he wants folks without a scientific background, or interest in science to join him to make “War” on the climate. Too bad none are willing to debate a real scientist on the facts of climate change—not just the political slogans.

“Who they are: Others involved in the effort include…

The prominent voting rights activist Stacey Abrams

Youth activist Katie Elder

Retired Gen. Stan McChrystal, who led the Joint Special Operations Command

Former GOP Ohio Gov. John Kasich

Former Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson

Hillary Clinton

Cindy McCain

Seriously does America care about any of these people? Our lives are being disrupted based on politics—the politics of socialism. Climate Change is being used to close businesses, raise costs, stop innovations and control technology. Kerry and his friends are supporting junk science to promote socialism, will someone make a meme of John Kerry wearing his Tin Foil Hat

The names behind John Kerry’s climate coalition



Axios, 12/2/19 ICYMI, former Secretary of State John Kerry is launching a coalition of high-profile names — including Arnold Schwarzenegger and Leonardo DiCaprio — aimed at building public support for tougher steps against global warming. The big picture: The “World War Zero” coalition is designed to evoke the widespread mobilization that the organizers emphasize is needed to combat global warming. They will focus on the national security and public health dimensions of the problem, plus the economic benefits of “mobilizing for a net zero carbon economy,” organizers said. Who they are: Others involved in the effort include… The prominent voting rights activist Stacey Abrams Youth activist Katie Elder Retired Gen. Stan McChrystal, who led the Joint Special Operations Command Former GOP Ohio Gov. John Kasich Former Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson Hillary Clinton Cindy McCain By the numbers: The initial launch will feature a $500,000 paid media effort. But Kerry tells Emily Atkin, author of the climate newsletter Heated, that they’ve raised “several million dollars” and plan to raise more. What’s next: Founding members will begin town hall meetings in January that will last through 2020. They will occur in battleground states to ensure this is “high on the agenda in the political conversation,” but also military bases and regions that would benefits from jobs in low-carbon energy, according to a summary of the plan. Go deeper: John Kerry launches star-studded climate coalition (New York Times)