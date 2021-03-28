Joke of the Day: Illegal Aliens Are Caused by Climate Change

By

The drug cartels are bringing drugs into our nation due to the climate “crisis. Humans sex traffickers is NOT for the purpose of prostitution of young girls, it is because of the climate. Rapists and murderers prefer doing their crimes in the United States because e you drive a car and breathe, causing changes in the climate. The nut cases like Gore, the high school drop out Greta and the flaky Kamala Harris want our borders open to stop global warning. Has anyone checked their mental capacity? Seems like Biden, with his dementia is brighter than they are—at least he does not know what he is doing.

“But a factor now — and even more so in the future — is the push of extreme weather and climate change, which will disproportionately affect the people living in the poorer, hot countries that are already a major source of migrants to the U.S.

That means the U.S., as well as the rich nations of Europe and even countries like India, will likely face a permanent and likely growing flow of climate migrants that they and the international refugee system more broadly are ill-equipped to handle.

By the numbers: The World Bank estimates that three regions — Latin America, sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia — will generate 143 million more climate migrants by 2050.

The catch: Most people displaced because of the effect of weather and climate first migrate not internationally, but to towns and cities in their own countries.”

Yup, terrorists are coming into the U.S. because of climate problems in their nation. Seriously, these folks need to be asked “what is the punchline” and then laughed at—before they get psychiatric help.