Our schools have become indoctrination centers. This press release shows just one example. Sadly, the bigoted hatemongers pretending to be teachers have told the students NOT to tell their parents. But this school district, instead of firing the racist, perverted teacher for cause, paid him $190,000.
I hope the parents sue the teacher and the school district to get that money back. Plus, they need to sue the teacher for any therapy their children need—as well as tutors to make up for the lost class time.
|Josh Hoover Statement on Payoff for Teacher Promoting Antifa to Students
Josh Hoover for Assembly press release, 8/9/22
| SACRAMENTO, Calif. – – A Sacramento Bee investigation revealed that the Natomas Unified School District paid the equivalent of three years’ salary to a teacher in exchange for his resignation. The teacher was asked to resign after he was recorded praising the urban terrorist group, Antifa, and saying it was his goal to turn his students into “revolutionaries.” The story received national attention. The district’s investigation revealed that the teacher opted not to teach state-required curriculum and instead promoted Marxism in his daily class teachings.
In response to the payout Folsom Cordova Unified School District Board Member and candidate for State Assembly, Josh Hoover issued the following statement.
“A payout of $190,000 to a teacher that was caught red-handed trying to indoctrinate children is simply unacceptable and is a reward for bad behavior. Parents, students, and taxpayers deserve better. This payout is an example of one of the major flaws in our educational system and demonstrates the need for much-needed teacher accountability reforms. I have fought against lavish settlements for teachers released due to improper conduct during my time on the school board and it’s one of the issues that I will work on as a State Assemblymember.”
