Josh Hoover Statement on Payoff for Teacher Promoting Antifa to Students  

Our schools have become indoctrination centers. This press release shows just one example. Sadly, the bigoted hatemongers pretending to be teachers have told the students NOT to tell their parents. But this school district, instead of firing the racist, perverted teacher for cause, paid him $190,000.

I hope the parents sue the teacher and the school district to get that money back. Plus, they need to sue the teacher for any therapy their children need—as well as tutors to make up for the lost class time.