By

Good news—a judge in San Jose does not believe that the police have the right to promote and allow rioting and violence against citizens—even if they support Donald Trump. In this case, the San Jose police forced Trump supporters into a narrow retreat, at the end of which were rioters and haters, waiting to bash the heads of those that thought Police were to protect them. “The Trump supporters in this case claim that San Jose police officers intentionally steered them into an angry mob of protesters, following a Trump campaign rally last June. “We’ve seen video appearing on international local and national media that shows the police standing by as people were getting gruesomely attacked,” said Charles Moran is with the California Log Cabin Republicans. I will note that Charles Moran is a friend of mine—a very mellow person. The police became PART of the mob and should have been arrested for their role in the beatings.

Judge Refuses To Throw Out Trump Supporters’ Lawsuit Against San Jose

CBS Local/San Fran, 3/16/17

SAN JOSE (KCBS) – A federal judge is giving Donald Trump supporters the green light to pursue their lawsuit against the city of San Jose. The plaintiffs accuse the city for not protecting them during a campaign rally last year.

The Trump supporters in this case claim that San Jose police officers intentionally steered them into an angry mob of protesters, following a Trump campaign rally last June.

“We’ve seen video appearing on international local and national media that shows the police standing by as people were getting gruesomely attacked,” said Charles Moran is with the California Log Cabin Republicans.

On Wednesday, federal judge Lucy Koh allowed the lawsuit against the city and individual police officers to go forward, however she dismissed claims against Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

Last year, Mayor Sam Liccardo said the lawsuit was baseless.

“The notion that there was some stand down order is ridiculous,” Liccardo said.

City Attorney Rick Doyle is confident the city will prevail. Doyle said Wednesday that police officers didn’t do anything wrong and were trying to maintain some kind of crowd control in a chaotic situation.