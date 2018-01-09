Judge Steven Bailey: As Attorney General, My Commitment will be Protecting California Families

By

At this point in the 2018 campaign, there is only one Constitutional conservative in the race for Attorney General, which is former Judge Steven Bailey of El Dorado County. Thanks to the Democrats having a serious race between the appointed AG, Beccera and Insurance Commissioner Jones, it is possible that a GOP’er could be on the November ballot. There is an unknown candidate thrown in b the usual suspects—with absolutely no history of involvement or donations to Republican or conservative candidates—but he is rich.

When this other candidate got into the race, I called his office—in the Fall—still no response or return call.

The good news is that Judge Bailey is a good choice, in any race for Attorney General, responsible, insists on abiding by the written law. Please forward this to your email lists—let the Republican wing of the Republican Party know that we have a solid, qualified candidate for AG, who is working the State and is not going to try to “buy” the election.

As Attorney General, My Commitment will be Protecting California Families

Judge Steven Bailey, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 1/10/18

As the top law enforcement officer in the state, the California Attorney General’s highest priority is to enforce the law and protect our state’s citizens.

I not only know the law — I’ve enforced it in the courtroom.

As a Judge on the California Superior Court in El Dorado County for the past 8 ½ years, who recently retired, I presided over some of the most complex criminal and civil matters.

I took the lead establishing the much-needed Veterans Court in El Dorado County because the last place for veterans who have fought to keep our country safe is in the prison system. Because of my leadership and commitment, I earned the endorsement of retired Special Forces Captain Chuck McDougald and the California Republican Veterans Association.

I am a lifelong Republican, a conservative, and took the oath as a Judge to fairly and evenly apply the law and uphold the constitutional rights of all citizens. I did so in a fair, objective, and impartial manner. Prior to serving as a Judge, I was a criminal law specialist certified by The State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization.

My wealth of experience and well-rounded knowledge of all facets of the Attorney General’s office is exactly what California needs.

Unfortunately, the current Attorney General and his predecessors have so politicized the office that it no longer focuses on public safety and guaranteeing justice for victims of crimes committed in our state. Their approach is extremely political. I will bring a judicial approach to the office when elected. The current appointed Attorney General made himself a central figure in the “resistance” by attacking the federal government with frivolous lawsuits that will cost California taxpayers more than $50 million.

We shouldn’t be surprised he is more focused on Washington. He lived there the past 19 years – it’s all he knows. He doesn’t seem to care what California families are facing everyday – rising crime rates, higher taxes, homelessness, a lack of affordable education and housing. He spends all of his time and energy fighting Washington. I will focus on fighting for California families.

Regardless of party identification, all Californians understand justice. We understand that punishments have to fit the crime and many violent crimes merit severe punishments. Some criminals cannot be rehabilitated, and recent highly misguided criminal justice “reforms” have undermined the promise of public safety by releasing hardened criminals into our neighborhoods with little or no supervision.

The current and past Attorney General’s office have not stepped up to protect us citizens in these matters. They have actively aided in politically-motivated prison breaks by writing misleading ballot titles and summaries which deceived Californians into sacrificing our safety.

2018 is the best opportunity in decades to elect a Republican Attorney General — committed to the best interests and safety of our citizens. What was once a revered nonpartisan office has become infested with the familiar stench of partisanship that plagues our capitol. Democrats control a super-majority in the state legislature, the Governor’s office, and all statewide offices – leaving no one to hold lawmakers accountable for misdeeds and corruption and no checks and balances, especially on matters of public safety.

That will end the moment I am sworn in as California’s Attorney General. I will take the oath of office to uphold our laws, our state’s Constitution, and the U.S. Constitution, and I will live up to that oath — just as I did as a judge.

Ask Mike Reynolds, the original champion of California’s Three-Strikes sentencing law and ardent supporter: “When state ballots say they will improve public safety but instead undo our crime laws, thus placing more criminals on our streets we easily see the need for an honest Attorney General. I can wholeheartedly recommend and endorse Judge Steven Bailey for Attorney General, who can’t be bought or bullied by strong-arm politicians or special interests.”

It’s time for a new Attorney General — time to restore honor, integrity, and the rule of law in California government. A runaway government needs to be reined in with a firm but fair hand of justice. The Attorney General has to work with first responders to ensure our citizens’ safety. That is why I alone have been endorsed by law enforcement groups and the Gun Owners of California.

And it’s why I have earned the support of state and local leaders as I campaign in every corner of California. Congressman Tom McClintock, Board of Equalization Chairwoman Diane Harkey, Tehama County District Attorney Gregg Cohen, Placer County District Attorney Scott Owens, State Senators Ted Gaines and Jim Nielsen, and Assemblymembers Frank Bigelow, Matthew Harper, and Phillip Chen are just a few of the officeholders who have endorsed me so far. They, too, have a commitment to enforce the law and protect our state’s citizens.

I am also honored to have the support of such esteemed past public officials including Congressman Tom Campbell, longtime Los Angeles County Supervisor Mike Antonovich, and former Chief Deputy Attorney General of California Dave Stirling.

Our campaign for California Attorney General is committed to putting you and your family first. Join our fast-growing list of supporters and volunteers at www.BaileyForAG.com and together we’ll restore the rule of law and protect California families! Thank you.