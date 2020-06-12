Judge Suspends Executive Order of Newsom as Violation of California Constitution

By

By Executive Order, one of forty so far, the Supreme Leader, Gavin Newsom, changed the manner in which our elections are held. It took a lawsuit to stop it. But the legislature via SB 860, is going to make the changes, legally. The bad news is that by having an all mail in ballot election the amount of fraud and corruption will increase. As I have said before, California has not had an honest election in years. “Today a State Superior Court judge granted Assembly members James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) and Kevin Kiley’s (R-Rocklin) request for a Temporary Restraining Order against Governor Gavin Newsom. The restraining order suspends the Governor’s recent Executive Order N-67-20regarding the conduct of elections, and further restrains him from “exercising any further legislative powers in violation of the California Constitution and applicable statute, specifically from unilaterally amending, altering, or changing existing statutory law or making new statutory law.” The Governor’s Executive Order changed a variety of state election laws, including the elimination of public meetings with protected groups such as Californians with disabilities and limited English proficiency. The question now is how many other of his abuses will be overturned. Sadly, it takes a lawsuit to force him to act legally. Corrupt Newsom? His actions say it all.

Judge Suspends Executive Order as Violation of California Constitution

Governor’s Powers Checked by the Courts

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, 6/12/20

YUBA CITY – Today a State Superior Court judge granted Assemblymembers James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) and Kevin Kiley’s (R-Rocklin) request for a Temporary Restraining Order against Governor Gavin Newsom. The restraining order suspends the Governor’s recent Executive Order N-67-20regarding the conduct of elections, and further restrains him from “exercising any further legislative powers in violation of the California Constitution and applicable statute, specifically from unilaterally amending, altering, or changing existing statutory law or making new statutory law.”

The Governor’s Executive Order changed a variety of state election laws, including the elimination of public meetings with protected groups such as Californians with disabilities and limited English proficiency.

Click here to read the entire order issued today in Sutter County Superior Court.

Assemblymembers Gallagher and Kiley said, “This is a victory for separation of powers. The Governor has continued to brazenly legislate by fiat without public input and without the deliberative process provided by the Legislature. Today the judicial branch finally gave him the check that was needed and that the Constitution requires.”

“Our election laws have been drafted to ensure that the rights of all people to vote are protected. They are the result of public input given in a legislative process. For the Governor to arbitrarily change these laws is wrong. This is why we have acted to end this abusive practice and to restore representative government,” Gallagher and Kiley concluded.