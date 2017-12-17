The openly corrupt Secretary of State, Alex Padilla, refuses to have his office check the DMV rolls of those illegal aliens that now have driver’s licenses versus the voting rolls. Then you have this open corruption:
Glad to see Judicial Watch, in conjunction with the Election Integrity Project are suing to get the information on the vote fraud and corruption of California elections. Maybe the Department of Justice will also intervene, declaring vote fraud a violation of the civil rights on honest Californians?
Judicial Watch Sues California and Los Angeles Over Dirty Voter Registration Rolls
Judicial Watch, 12/13/17
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a federal lawsuit against Los Angeles County and the State of California over their failure to clean their voter rolls and to produce election-related records as required by the federal National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) (Judicial Watch, Inc.et al. v. Dean C. Logan, et al. (No. 2:17-cv-08948)). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California’s Western Division on behalf of Judicial Watch, Election Integrity Project California, Inc., and Wolfgang Kupka, Rhue Guyant, Jerry Griffin, and Delores M. Mars, who are lawfully registered voters in Los Angeles County.
Judicial Watch argues that the State of California and a number of its counties, including the county of Los Angeles, have registration rates exceeding 100%:
Judicial Watch points out that this is due in part to the high numbers of inactive registrations that are still carried on California’s voter rolls:
About 21% of all of California’s voter registrations, or more than one in five, are designated as inactive.
California has the highest rate of inactive registrations of any state in the country…. Los Angeles County has the highest number of inactive registrations of any single county in the country.
Although these inactive registrations should be removed after a statutory waiting period consisting of two general federal elections, California officials are simply refusing to do so.
Judicial Watch explains that, even though a registration is officially designated as “inactive,” it may still be voted on election day and is still on the official voter registration list. The inactive registrations of voters who have moved to a different state “are particularly vulnerable to fraudulent abuse by a third party” because the voter who has moved “is unlikely to monitor the use of or communications concerning an old registration.” Inactive registrations “are also inherently vulnerable to abuse by voters who plan to fraudulently double-vote in two different jurisdictions on the same election day.”
Judicial Watch sent a written request for public records on November 16, 2017, and another on November 29, 2017, seeking information about “the number of inactive registrations on the voter rolls in Los Angeles County,” but was told each time that there were no responsive records.
Last summer, Judicial Watch sent a broader request for voter roll records that Los Angeles County and the State of California are required by the NVRA to keep and to make publicly available. Nothing was produced in response to this request. Judicial Watch points out that it is impossible to believe that there were no responsive records:
Los Angeles County, with over five million active voters and massive list maintenance responsibilities, and the Secretary of State of California [must] have exchanged emails responsive to [Judicial Watch’s] request for “all email or other communications between the Secretary’s Office and all California County voter registration officials concerning . . . [i]nstructions to the counties concerning their general list maintenance practices and obligations” and “[n]otices to the counties concerning any failure to comply with their voter list maintenance obligations.” Such emails should have been produced.
Section 8(a)(4) of the NVRA requires states to implement a program to remove ineligible registrants; and to turn over relevant records and information. Judicial Watch argues:
Los Angeles County is failing to properly conduct the list maintenance required by the NVRA by failing to properly train employees, failing to require and enter registrants’ birthdates, and failing to timely process reports that registrants have died, have committed disqualifying felonies, are mentally incompetent, or have registered twice.
Judicial Watch asks that the court enjoin Los Angeles County and the state of California from further violating the NRVA, and compel them to “develop and implement a general program that makes a reasonable effort to remove from Los Angeles County’s rolls the registrations of ineligible registrants.” Judicial Watch asks to inspect and copy the requested voter roll records.
Judicial Watch sent a notice-of-violation letter in August 2017 to threatening to sue California and certain of its counties over their violations of the NVRA. California was one of 12 states to receive such letters from Judicial Watch.
“California may have the dirtiest election rolls in the country,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “Federal law requires states to take reasonable steps to clean up their voting rolls. Dirty voting rolls can mean dirty elections. This lawsuit aims to ensure that citizens of California can have more confidence that their elections are fair and honest.”
Judicial Watch Senior Attorney and Director of its Election Integrity Project Robert Popper recently provided testimony to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity concerning the NVRA. Popper was formerly Deputy Chief of the Voting Section of the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department.
Judicial Watch sent notice-of-violation letters threatening to sue 11 other states having counties in which the number of registered voters exceeds the number of voting-age citizens, as calculated by the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2011-2015 American Community Survey: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Tennessee. Judicial Watch informed the states that should they fail to take action to correct violations of Section 8 of the NVRA, it would file suit.
Judicial Watch previously filed successful lawsuits under the NVRA against Ohio and Indiana that resulted in those states taking several actions to clean up their voting rolls. Judicial Watch is currently suing Kentucky over its failure to remove ineligible voters as required by the NVRA, and is suing the State of Maryland and Montgomery County over their failure to release voting-related records.
Judicial Watch is being assisted by Charles H. Bell Jr., of Bell, McAndrews & Hiltachk, LLP; and H. Christopher Coates of Law Office of H. Christopher Coates.
This is the first really good news I’ve heard since last November! Look for the CA AG to strenuously oppose JW’s suit, with all its resources, unlike its refusal to defend Prop 8, Prop 187, and so many other citizen initiatives that went against the will of CA’s Democratic know-it-alls. Nice to see this news before year’s end, so I can add JW to my list of charitable contributions for 2017.
Great News indeed. I and my family are on the verge of NOT voting anymore as the illegal aliens are packing the rolls. In the Presidential election, I had a mexican woman in front of me who could barely utter two words in english, but was demanding the right to vote as she kept spiting out that she was was registared.. They could NOT find her name OR address anywhere and to my great pleasure, they told her to go to the Marin Co Voters Office to get it right. From that moment on, I knew that my votes were being nullified by these creeps who busted in America. If they can clean up the crooked rolls, then voting will become meaningful again and the super majority that the Dem’s have put together with illegal aliens voting will end.. ( it’s already ended as 3 of them quit after being exposed for sex crimes )
I already send them a few bucks each year. They do good work in exposing the Obama and Klintoon coruption.
Please don’t stop voting! As I was coming of age in the Seventies, I learned that “minorities” composed a big part of the Democrat Party–and the DP was larger than the Republican Party in terms of registered voters. Republicans won because they showed up at the polls and voted. Republicans could also count on switch voters to help their candidates win.
But the impression I had about minority voters was that they were too disillusioned to vote, or lazy. But now they have hope and they are motivated. So why would anyone who knows this ever stop voting?
Republicans in office support policies that eventually give people a chance to be successful in life, which has the effect of making Democrats into future Republicans. In the school where I teach, some of us know why mediocrity in education reigns, and it is truly because the movers and shakers in the DP want it this way. They cannot afford to lose voters once their base tastes success and loses its support for income redistribution, etc. So, they keep people stupid and poor by design.
Intelligent people aren’t apathetic about voting. With all due respect.
Oh come all ye dead guys,
come and vote in C A,
Come all ye illegals to Kaleeephorniya
We who have lived in Ca and fled and those who still are trapped there, know how outright corrupt the state gov is and many of the county and city govs….The cure for these scoundrels and charlatans is a part time legislature, term limits for all elected and appointed gov officials, a ban on the gov unions and a repeal of all progressive taxes….The use of a ballot driven consumption tax, no VAT taxes to widen the tax base…If you want to reduce taxation, regain your representation and get a say in the budget then you need to repair and maintain the management and operation of this State and the civil governments….Unless you are a non caring idiot and like to have this illegal theft of your income and lose your quality of life, you can start the process and force the vote changing legislature and the crooked governor to step away from the money tough…it’s your government, not their right to their retirement…….Make Cal beautiful…get rid of the politically corrupt…
We who have lived in Ca and fled and those who still are trapped there, know how outright corrupt the state gov is and many of the county and city govs….The cure for these scoundrels and charlatans is a part time legislature, term limits for all elected and appointed gov officials, a ban on the gov unions and a repeal of all progressive taxes….The use of a ballot driven consumption tax, no VAT taxes to widen the tax base…If you want to reduce taxation, regain your representation and get a say in the budget then you need to repair and maintain the management and operation of this State and the civil governments….Unless you are a non caring idiot and like to have this illegal theft of your income and lose your quality of life, you can start the process and force the vote changing legislature and the crooked governor to step away from the money trough…it’s your government, not their right to their retirement…….Make Cal beautiful…get rid of the politically corrupt…
Thank You Judicial Watch.
I am glad I have been sending you money for years and seeing the good work you are doing honest Americans.
CA admitted the voter base data is corrupt when they refused to send it to the Feds.
Our crooked demorat controlled CA government wants voters any way they can get or buy them. They give away all our tax paid resources to illegals so they will vote for more demorats.
Wake the hell up honest Californians and STOP VOTING FOR DEMOCRATS!!!!
California resident and everything should be completed to assure California elections are fair and NOT CORRUPT. As we can see this state is a huge piece of shit ran by Socialist communist Democrates who do not want fair elections because then they will lose…The government needs to step in and demand that the piece of trash abides by the LAWS..Piece of wetback trash is all he is
I am excited to let you all know that the work of the Election Integrity Project California, Inc. (an all volunteer CA organization) was instrumental in this effort. We have been researching the corruption of the electoral process in California for seven years and have been ignored by those in Ca with the authority to correct the problems until Judicial Watch saw our two press releases we sent out this past summer about the bloated voter rolls. (they can be found on our website)
We continue to work on restoring the integrity or California’s election process and are please to be a plaintiff in this very important case.
We are preparing to train citizens for the Election Integrity Project California, Inc. citizen Observer program for the elections in 2018. Please go to our website at http://www.electionintegrityproject.com to find sign up to volunteer or send an email to linda@eip-ca.com.
We have a Downs’ Syndrom son with the mentality of a four year old.
They have registered him to vote. He can not read nor understand
what voting is. So someone will need to assist him in voting. Gosh who
might that be.
They need to get San Francisco too. A Dem Central Committee Member and former San Francisco School Board President told me how they got the Giants’ Stadium passed, after losing the votes in two elections to get it. They went to the poor areas they keep poor (the BayView), picked up a lot of the “voters” and bussed them to polls, paying them $20 apiece. Only way to get it done. People were angry here. Every time I vote, I see people I do not know in the neighborhood, coming in and provisionally voting, refusing sometimes multiple attempts to to get each one to register. It was clear in the Presidential election that the young Asian who came to vote loudly proclaiming he had just moved in the neighborhood (wealthy area that is not diverse) and this young man “just had to go”. He was clearly running around from precinct to precinct voting, destroying my vote among others. Another woman was in there, provisionally voting, does NOT live here, and has done in this in many elections. Always provisionally. I turned around, looked upset. and the woman taking ballots (heavy Hispanic voice) looked at me (white, a sin to be here) like “You are upset, Are you going to do something about it?!!?” like I dare you, you witch. All over her face and voice. I am no witch. I may not be crazy, but I can get crazy over it. I am not dumb, either. When will the false voting ever end!? Maybe all of us carrying the freight need to stop paying for them all. What a farce of a place!!! This is not the USA, this is worse than a third world country, a complete sham. When Ed Lee our Mayor died, just a few days ago, Willie Brown said on camera!!!! after enumerating all the positions Lee had held, said, “He always did what he was assigned.” Assigned!?! Course most of us knew it, he’s always over at City Hall, on the phone, having lunch giving orders to Ed Lee as Mayor….it’s well known. Openly Willie admitted to him being the Dictator behind the scenes, pulling all the moves. What horrific things are going on, and from such evil people – he threatened me in person, for whistleblowing, after another woman architect killed themselves over the illegal contracts going on in construction in public work facilities here. that was the end, I threw in the towel, asked why they had to be done…and got the answer, and went to the FBI, who strongly recommended prosecutions of my bosses at UCSF, one a former VP of Lincoln Savings & Loan, indicted in that fraud. All kickbacks involved. It’s so dirty here, the mud is miles, a thousand times a thousand, miles deep.
Chicago West. Another swamp. Is all politics local? All are Tammany Hall Machines until we can get control of the federal government. Once we do that, look out urban cesspools.
Good intelligent comments by all! Thanks to the teachers and activists that are working diligently to steer this ship back to midstream. I know Mr. Steele is tired of voting in a rigged election, and sometimes I feel the same, but we cannot give up. Sometimes even one vote in a school board, or small town city council can turn an election. If you cannot win, vote green, just to skew the stats!