By

This is what California really needs—another entitlement program, this one costing over $16 billion, because the politicians listening to junk science want to control the public. Of course, by doing this, will make it too expensive for the poor and some in the middle class to own a car—and THAT is the real goal of this Totalitarians proposal.

“ Californians operate 600,000 zero emission vehicles, more than any other state but far short of the 5 million goal. The total rebate cost to reach the goal could be $16.5 billion. It’s not clear where the money would come from.

more than any other state but far short of the 5 million goal. The total rebate cost to reach the goal could be $16.5 billion. It’s not clear where the money would come from. California would need 250,000 charging stations for just 1.5 million ZEVs. The state has 18,000 charging stations now.

No more private gas station—instead government financed/owned charging stations. How many jobs will be lost. Worse, how much in gas tax money will be lost? This is a total disaster—who in the legacy media is doing that story?

Jump-starting electric vehicle sales

Dan Morain, Whats Matters, CalMatters, 7/8/19

California is behind its target for zero emission vehicles.

Seeking to super-charge zero emission vehicle purchases, legislation would significantly raise consumer incentives to buy them, and potentially empower the California Air Resources Board to develop a continuous funding source.

To offset the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions, then-Gov. Jerry Brown set a goal of having 5 million zero emission vehicles on California roads by 2030.

of greenhouse gas emissions, then-Gov. Jerry Brown set a goal of having 5 million zero emission vehicles on California roads by 2030. Californians bought 74,358 zero emission vehicles in the first six months of 2019. That was a 24% increase from the first half of 2018, but it’s not enough.

California’s subsidy would increase to as much as $7,500 per vehicle, from the current $1,500 to $5,000, under legislation by Democratic Assemblyman Phil Ting of San Francisco.

Ting: “The whole point is that if we don’t jump-start vehicle purchases, we’re not going to reach 5 million by 2030.”

Tesla Motors supports the bill.

supports the bill. The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers opposes it, contending it would give the California Air Resources Board power over pricing.

A Senate Transportation Committee analysis raised issues:

Californians operate 600,000 zero emission vehicles, more than any other state but far short of the 5 million goal. The total rebate cost to reach the goal could be $16.5 billion. It’s not clear where the money would come from.

more than any other state but far short of the 5 million goal. The total rebate cost to reach the goal could be $16.5 billion. It’s not clear where the money would come from. California would need 250,000 charging stations for just 1.5 million ZEVs. The state has 18,000 charging stations now.

What’s next: Ting will hold a news conference in San Francisco today. The Senate Transportation Committee will hear the bill Tuesday.