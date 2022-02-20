By

Iran is known to throw gays off of rooftops, kill woman for loving other women or the wrong man. Iran hates Israel and Jews—it wants to “kill Americans”. So now it looks like the Biden dementia can be transferred to others. VP Harris made wide charges—against her own nation. Reminds me of the Obama apology tour for America when he first became President. This was a hate America stump speech—by the President of the U.S. “According to David Harsanyi, who spotted the tweet and wrote about it for National Review sarcastically advising Kamala to blink twice if she has been kidnapped and is being held hostage, this translates as: The truth is: There is segregation in America. Xenophobia exists in America. Antisemitism, Islamophobia, homophobia, transphobia, all exist. Wherever injustice is dealt with, there is activity ahead. Aimed at a country that executes homosexuals, oppresses religious minorities, and enforces a medieval code of conduct, this is outrageous.

I guess I prefer her cacklin instead of running down the United States—especially in foreign nations. How about you?





Kamala denigrates America for ‘segregation, xenophobia, antisemitism, Islamophobia, homophobia, transphobia’ in tweet to Iranians

By Thomas Lifson, American Thinker, 2/16/22

The Biden administration has re-opened nuclear talks with the mullahs of Iran as they hurtle toward enriching enough uranium to build the bombs they need to wipe out Israel, as they have repeatedly promised to do. According to the Jerusalem Post, the Iranians are getting the better of the Americans, as experienced negotiator Richard Nephew, the deputy of the United States (U.S.) special envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, has either been dismissed or resigned from the negotiating delegation.

According to media reports behind the scenes of the Vienna talks, the reason for this is the continued disagreement among the delegation members on the mechanism for conducting negotiations with Iran. Nephew favors a tougher approach because of his long experience in negotiations with Iran.

With Nephew gone, Special Envoy Robert Malley has a free hand, and the Iranians are getting what they want. (Read about Malley here to understand his posture toward the Iranians)

It is not just a fiasco for failing to extract concessions from Tehran, freezing further steps on the road to an atomic bomb is still a long way off, as well. It seems that Western negotiators have embarrassed themselves.

The report [from the U.K. Spectator] hints at greater concessions from Robert Malley to the Iranians. The magazine cites Western diplomatic sources that Malley was “the most dovish official we’ve ever seen,” and points out that Malley and his deputy Richard Nephew before he left the negotiating scene in Vienna, disagreed on this dovish approach.

So, as the U.S. takes a supine posture toward Iran, Kamala Harris chimes in with a tweet that runs down America as a cesspool of intolerance — in Farsi, the language of Iran. The U.S. Embassy re-tweeted it:

According to David Harsanyi, who spotted the tweet and wrote about it for National Review sarcastically advising Kamala to blink twice if she has been kidnapped and is being held hostage, this translates as:

The truth is: There is segregation in America. Xenophobia exists in America. Antisemitism, Islamophobia, homophobia, transphobia, all exist. Wherever injustice is dealt with, there is activity ahead.

Aimed at a country that executes homosexuals, oppresses religious minorities, and enforces a medieval code of conduct, this is outrageous.