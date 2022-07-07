Kamala Harris at Scene of Highland Park Shooting: “We Have to Take This Stuff Seriously, as Seriously as You are Because you Have Been Forced to Take This Seriously”

By

We are all concerned about the demented Jo Biden who obviously is having mental problems. He is incoherent, not sure where his or why. The Giggler in Chief, Kamala Harris could be president. But is she exhibiting sign so early onset Alzheimer's? ""An assault weapon is designed to kill a lot of human beings quickly," Harris said. "There is no reason that we have weapons of war on the streets of America." Then Harris dropped this gem: "We have to take this stuff seriously, as seriously as you are because you have been forced to take this seriously."

By Cristina Laila, Gateway Pundit, 7/5/22

Kamala Harris on Tuesday made a ‘surprise’ visit to the scene of the Highland Park, Illinois mass shooting.

22-year-old Bobby Crimo shot 30 people, 7 fatally, at a Highland Park Fourth of July parade on Monday.

Crimo was known to law enforcement before Monday’s mass shooting.

The police were at Crimo’s residence twice – once for a suicide attempt and once to remove knives because of a murder threat to his family.

Sgt. Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force told reporters on Tuesday that police had been at his home one time after he was threatening to kill family members.

Police removed 16 knives, a dagger and a sword!

Harris called for gun control after a dangerous leftist known to law enforcement shot 30 people.

“We need to end this horror. We need to stop this violence. And we must protect our communities from the terror of gun violence. You know I’ve said it before, enough is enough,” Harris said to teachers in Chicago on Tuesday according to ABC News.

“Congress needs to have the courage to act and renew the assault weapons ban,” she said.

“An assault weapon is designed to kill a lot of human beings quickly,” Harris said. “There is no reason that we have weapons of war on the streets of America.”

Then Harris dropped this gem: “We have to take this stuff seriously, as seriously as you are because you have been forced to take this seriously.”