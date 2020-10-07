By

Kamala Harris is the racist she accused Joe Biden of being. She sees policy and people based on race. She is a supporter of the KKK valued Prop. 16—to discriminate against Hispanics, Asians and white people. She truly believes that only black people matter. “Senate Democrats had sent a letter to Attorney General Barr complaining that the FBI was monitoring “racially-motivated violent extremism” which they falsely claimed “inappropriately combines incidents involving white supremacists and so-called ‘Black identity extremists,’ a fabricated term based on a faulty assessment of a small number of isolated incidents.” The signatories included Booker and Senator Kamala Harris. Kamala Harris has not been asked if she condemns Black Supremacism and if she now believes that Black identity extremists are a real threat and were not “fabricated”. No one in the media has asked the Democrat VP nominee to condemn Black Supremacism. At the end of the year, another Black Supremacist and a fellow Black Hebrew Israelite hate group supporter attacked worshippers at a synagogue in New York with a machete. The media continues to protect this racist. But, you knew this.

Kamala Harris Denied Black Supremacists Existed, Then They Killed 4 People

(Photo by Ted Soqui)

Trump condemned White Supremacists, but Democrats won’t condemn Black Supremacists.

Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine, 10/7/20

Daniel Greenfield, a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the Freedom Center, is an investigative journalist and writer focusing on the radical Left and Islamic terrorism.

When a White Supremacist gunman opened fire at the Chabad synagogue in Poway, California, the rabbi of the synagogue was invited to the White House and appeared with President Trump.

“We will fight with all of our strength and everything that we have in our bodies to defeat anti-Semitism, to end the attacks on the Jewish people, and to conquer all forms of persecution, intolerance, and hate,” President Trump said, after the rabbi thanked him for helping the healing.

After a White Supremacist had previously shot up a synagogue in Mister Rogers’ hometown, President Trump had paid a personal visit there while anti-Israel activists shouted hate at him.

At the end of last year, Black Supremacist terrorists opened fire at a Kosher supermarket in Jersey City killing three people. New Jersey Democrat officials initially denied that the Farrakhan supporter who led the attack was motivated by antisemitism even though the killer had left behind a long trail of antisemitic rhetoric, including calling for more attacks on Jews.

One Democrat school board member even defended the murder of Jews, and received support from the Hudson County Democratic Black Caucus and a chapter of Sharpton’s National Action Network. While some condemned her rhetoric, she continues on as a school board member.

Senator Cory Booker briefly interrupted his campaign in Iowa, appeared at a police briefing, and was back on the campaign trail the next day, without meeting with the Jewish community. His statement called it a “tragic” shooting without mentioning antisemitism or black nationalism.

If anyone should have stepped up to do it, it was Booker.

Senator Booker had previously quoted Stokely Carmichael, a Black Supremacist bigot notorious for saying, “The only good Zionist is a dead Zionist, we must take a lesson from Hitler”.

More importantly, Booker had pressured the FBI to drop surveillance of Black Supremacists.

“That language you said, both ends of the spectrum, the murders at synagogues, the murders we’ve seen motivated,” he had berated FBI Director Wray. “You said both ends of the spectrum, as if there actually is a movement of black identity extremism: it’s almost creating this reality.”

Booker wasn’t alone in fighting to stop the monitoring of Black Supremacist hate groups.

Senate Democrats had sent a letter to Attorney General Barr complaining that the FBI was monitoring “racially-motivated violent extremism” which they falsely claimed “inappropriately combines incidents involving white supremacists and so-called ‘Black identity extremists,’ a fabricated term based on a faulty assessment of a small number of isolated incidents.”

The signatories included Booker and Senator Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris has not been asked if she condemns Black Supremacism and if she now believes that Black identity extremists are a real threat and were not “fabricated”.

No one in the media has asked the Democrat VP nominee to condemn Black Supremacism.

At the end of the year, another Black Supremacist and a fellow Black Hebrew Israelite hate group supporter attacked worshippers at a synagogue in New York with a machete.

The same Black Supremacist group that the media had been covering for and promoting.

This was the second murderous antisemitic attack by supporters of the Black Hebrew Israelite hate group previously defended by the New York Times as “sidewalk ministers” who practice “tough love” and by the Washington Post as introducing a “commonplace, a familiar if odd accent to city life.” Left unmentioned was that the hate group targets white people in general and Jews specifically with antisemitic rants. It even holds racist views about some black people.

The Black Supremacist synagogue machete attacker was vigorously defended in court by a “respected civil rights attorney” and Green Party candidate. Instead of sending him to prison and throwing away the key for murdering a 72-year old Chassidic Jew born in Hungary after the Holocaust who had tried to fight off his killer with his cane, the murderer was institutionalized.

This is what happens when there is a culture of denial about a violent racist movement.

Democrats not only won’t condemn Black Supremacism, they deny that it exists. And that’s because these racist movements leave a corrupt trail leading right back to them.

The Obama administration was notorious for pandering to Black Supremacists. When Obama left office, a photo of him posing with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan finally came out. What was even worse is that the photo had been taken at a Congressional Black Caucus event.

When Micah X. Johnson, after participating in Black Lives Matter marches with a Black Supremacist group, murdered 5 police officers in Dallas, targeting them because they were white, Obama not only failed to condemn the racist movement, he defended it at the funeral for the slain officers.

President Trump has been repeatedly asked to condemn White Supremacists even though he began his first presidential run in 1999 by visiting the Simon Wiesenthal Center and denouncing Pat Buchanan for his antisemitism, calling him a “Hitler lover”. Trump has a record of standing against White Supremacism and antisemitism for the entire length of his political career.

Unfortunately most Democrats still won’t admit that Black Supremacism even exists.

The FBI was right to monitor “racially-motivated violent extremism”. The term may sound awkward, but it’s needed because both White Supremacism and Black Supremacism are real. And because the terms, though widely used, are in some ways vague and inaccurate.

It’s possible to believe that your race or people are superior without being a bigot or a killer.

Racial violence doesn’t emerge from just a belief in superiority, but the accompanying conviction that your master race are being kept down from their natural superiority by “inferior” races.

Violent genocidal doctrines from Nazi Germany to Rwanda, and from the Nation of Islam to the sewers of the ‘chans’ are motivated by a deep sense of grievance and deprivation. At their poisonous roots is an entangled superiority complex, endless resentment, and personal failure.

Racist movements on both the Left and the Right gained new momentum under Obama, spawning Black Lives Matter on the Left and the Alt-Right on the Right. (Richard Spencer, the founder of the Alt-Right, has since endorsed Biden because he sees him as a collectivist.)

Despite often being referred to as White Supremacist, the Alt-Right is more accurately Collectivist Supremacist, favoring an authoritarian national socialist system. Some of the groups loosely associated with it are indeed White Supremacists in the racial sense. Others claim a vague allegiance to European culture or religious theocracy and are racially “diverse”.

Most, though not all, are racist and antisemitic in some form, while hiding behind their diversity. Using diversity to hide hate is a trick that they’ve learned from their fellow leftist collectivists.

These movements have made fairly few inroads within the Republican Party, but they have won the support of some conservative influencers who had their own ‘Ilhan Omar Moment’ over the Groypers: an antisemitic Alt-Right counterpart to Students for Justice in Palestine on campuses. But the Groypers, who brand themselves to ‘Normies’ as America First, targeted Donald Trump Jr. whom they booed off the stage at a Turning Point USA event at UCLA.

“What a HUGE victory today,” Nick Fuentes, the Groyper leader, bragged.

Instead of highlighting Don Jr’s principled stand, the media was as gleeful as the Groypers.

President Trump has repeatedly condemned White Supremacists. He can’t be expected to recognize every Alt-Right group that internet culture spawns and condemn it by name. That’s an area where conservatives should be doing a better job of filtering socialists who admire European and Latin American fascists from American patriots who believe in the Constitution.

When conservatives don’t do their job, President Trump ends up having to clean up their mess.

Conservatives should reject racist movements, not only because they’re bad on those terms, but also because they are inevitably based on getting rid of individual freedom, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights, and replacing them with discredited European socialist tyrannies.

But the situation is undeniably worse among the Democrats where the proponents of replacing America with European socialist tyrannies have redefined being a Democrat as being a leftist. And the extremist bigots aren’t trolling from the outside, they’re calling the shots from the inside.

Unlike White Supremacy, which the media is happy to discuss, we can’t even talk about it.

Literally.

Senate Democrats like Kamala Harris and Cory Booker worked to prevent the FBI from even having a Black Supremacist category before two terrorist attacks that murdered four people.

While we can look forward to the media demanding that President Trump denounce White Supremacy at every press conference and debate, no one will ask Kamala Harris if she condemns Black Supremacy and recognizes the existence of Black Supremacist terrorists.

And they won’t follow up by asking the Dem VP how many people have to die before she does.