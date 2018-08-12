Kamala Harris Embarrasses Herself and California—AGAIN

By

A few days ago it was announced that the Kavanagh hearings would start on September 4. Our U.S. Senator Kamala Harris announced that it was too early since there is so many documents to look at and analyze. If that be the case, how did she already announce she will vote NO—in fact, she announced that within days of the nomination? She is a scam artist, pretending to be a Senator for all of us, but instead represents just the most radical, anti-Constitutional elements of our society and the global special interest. “Harris complained on Twitter Monday that the only documents from Kavanaugh’s record received by the Senate “have been pre-approved by George W. Bush and Steve Bannon’s lawyer – a man who also used to work for Kavanaugh. It’s unacceptable. We need to see his real, full record.” Cotton retorted Wednesday that Harris didn’t need any more documents, seeing as she’s already made up her mind. “You already said you’re voting no, without a hearing or even a meeting with him,” Cotton tweeted. “Your mind is made up, @SenKamalaHarris, you don’t need any more documents.” You already said you’re voting no, without a hearing or even a meeting with him. Your mind is made up, @SenKamalaHarris, you don’t need any more documents. https://t.co/lcEB7raKFI — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) August 8, 2018” Like the Fake news media, Kamala Harris is a Fake Senator—facts and truth mean nothing. Embarrassed? We should be.

BY: David Rutz, Washington Free Beacon, 8/8/18

Sen. Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) called out Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) on Twitter Wednesday as she called for the release of documents showing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s “full record,” reminding her she’s already said she’ll vote no on his confirmation.

Senate Democrats have called for every document Kavanaugh touched while serving as staff secretary to President George W. Bush, which Republicans have deemed a waste of time seeing as those concerned papers Kavanaugh himself didn’t write. Republicans agreed documents from his tenure as White House legal counsel from 2001 to 2003 are relevant.

Harris complained on Twitter Monday that the only documents from Kavanaugh’s record received by the Senate “have been pre-approved by George W. Bush and Steve Bannon’s lawyer – a man who also used to work for Kavanaugh. It’s unacceptable. We need to see his real, full record.”

Cotton retorted Wednesday that Harris didn’t need any more documents, seeing as she’s already made up her mind.

“You already said you’re voting no, without a hearing or even a meeting with him,” Cotton tweeted. “Your mind is made up, @SenKamalaHarris, you don’t need any more documents.”

You already said you’re voting no, without a hearing or even a meeting with him. Your mind is made up, @SenKamalaHarris, you don’t need any more documents. https://t.co/lcEB7raKFI

— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) August 8, 2018

Cotton is correct. Harris has not met with Kavanaugh but already said she won’t vote for his confirmation.

“Judge Brett Kavanaugh represents a direct and fundamental threat to that promise of equality and so I will oppose his nomination to the Supreme Court,” she said in a statement on July 9.

It was always likely Harris wouldn’t care for any of President Donald Trump’s nominees. On the same day Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement, Harris told MSNBC, “we’re looking at the destruction of the Constitution of the United States.”