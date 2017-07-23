Kamala Harris: Eric Holder in a skirt

By

By Cheryl K. Chumley, The Washington Times. 7/19/17

ANALYSIS/OPINION:

Democrats are in a tizzy about their latest and brightest prospect for the 2020 White House — Kamala Harris, the senator from California who made a name for herself bullying Jeff Sessions during his attorney general confirmation hearings.

Make way for the next social justice warrior beating a drum for the White House. Harris, a la Eric Holder, a la Barack Obama, is a far leftist with a vision of America as an inherently racist, unjust, unfair, misogynist nation. And by gosh, she’s just the candidate to fix it.

Democrats and their penchant for the “Anti.” They never can get the hang of running for something — of standing for and in favor of something. They always have to stand opposed.

First off, the question of her run.

“She’s running for president,” one fundraiser at a Hamptons event said, The Hill reported. “Take it to the bank.”

Another: “She’s absolutely going to run.”

So if she does — and no matter what fundraisers say, it’s still an if — this is what the country will have to look forward to: a former prosecutor with an aggressive contempt for all things conservative.

“We have to keep showing up to fight the GOP’s radical agenda — on health care, on taxes, and many more important issues,” she tweeted, just a few hours ago.

Another, with a link to a story, “Why Trump’s travel ban hits women the hardest,” from the Guardian: “Make no mistake: this ban disproportionately affects women and children.”

That’s a claim the left has been constant on making — that the majority of refugees are poor mothers and their even poorer children. So why all the photographs of young and single men, filing across borders by the droves?

Moving on. More anti-Republican activism.

“Because of your phone calls, tweets, and emails, the Senate GOP’s repeal plan is defeated (for now). But we must keep up the fight,” Harris tweeted.

And then this take, on the war on drugs — that it’s not so much a criminal matter, or a personal failure. Rather this: “Whole populations of people have been incarcerated for what is essentially a public health issue.”

Does that mean a President Harris would release all the nation’s incarcerated dopers and pushers — and use tax dollars to send them instead to therapy and rehab? Another of her tweets gives clue.

“It’s clear,” she wrote, “we must rethink criminal justice policy in terms of prevention first.”

Well thank you, Capt. Obvious. Stopping crime before it starts does seem a novel idea. The problem, however, is that the real root of crime is the condition of the human heart and soul — the failure of fathers to stay in homes and raise their children properly, the failure of mothers to provide adequate care for their babies, the failure of government to support traditional family structure and instead adopt an anything-goes mentality that flies in the face of what God intended.

But that’s not how the left sees it.

The left sees crime and punishment as matters of haves and have-nots — and far too often, whites are the haves, minorities the have-nots, so their solution lies with wealth redistribution.

“The answer to fixing the criminal justice system is not to build more prisons or privatize those prisons,” Harris tweeted. “We’ve been offered a false choice about the criminal justice system. We are either tough on crime or soft on crime — I say be smart on crime.”

But what does that mean, exactly? To a far leftist, smart on crime means soft on reality. It means looking at crime statistics, for instance, and seeing a disproportionate number of blacks behind bars and concluding a fault with the system — inherent racism — rather than a fault with the individual, or community.

This is an Eric Holder style of thinking. This is a Barack Obama way of seeing the world.

Harris for president? She’ll be Holder in a skirt; Obama, with longer hair.

