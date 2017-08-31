By

The Democrats in Sacramento wanted to pass a single payer health care program. The General Budget of the State of California is approximately $172 billion this year. The cost of the Socialist inspired single payer health care would be $400 billion a year—and we know how government under estimates such programs. Now our not so smart Senator Kamala Harris, the former Willie Brown girlfriend, wants to join Sen. Sanders in doing this nationally. Note she has no idea as to the cost –and how do yo9u force doctors and hospitals to participate? “”I intend to co-sponsor the Medicare for All bill because it’s just the right thing to do,” Harris said. “This is part of our ongoing fight to make very clear this shouldn’t be a partisan issue,” she said. “Babies are not born with something that says they’re a Democrat or a Republican… this is about understanding health care should be a right, and not a privilege.” She also defended the move on fiscal responsibility grounds. “But it’s also about being smart. It’s so much better people have meaningful access to affordable health care at every stage from birth on because the alternative is we as taxpayers otherwise are paying huge amounts of money for them to get their health care in an emergency room. It’s not only about what’s morally and ethically right; it also just makes sense from a fiscal standpoint or a return on investment for taxpayers,” she said. She may be a great girlfriend, but shows she is an economic illiterate. Literally she is advocating financial bankruptcy and health care disaster. But, she is rich—and a Senator, no problem for her, how about you?

Kamala Harris: ‘I Intend to Co-Sponsor the Medicare for All Bill’

BY: Charles Fain Lehman, Washington Free Beacon, 8/30/17

Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) announced Wednesday night that she intends to co-sponsor Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I., Vt.) Medicare-for-All bill.

The announcement came during a town hall on Wednesday evening, the Hill reports.

“I intend to co-sponsor the Medicare for All bill because it’s just the right thing to do,” Harris said.

“This is part of our ongoing fight to make very clear this shouldn’t be a partisan issue,” she said. “Babies are not born with something that says they’re a Democrat or a Republican… this is about understanding health care should be a right, and not a privilege.”

She also defended the move on fiscal responsibility grounds.

“But it’s also about being smart. It’s so much better people have meaningful access to affordable health care at every stage from birth on because the alternative is we as taxpayers otherwise are paying huge amounts of money for them to get their health care in an emergency room. It’s not only about what’s morally and ethically right; it also just makes sense from a fiscal standpoint or a return on investment for taxpayers,” she said.

Harris repeated part of her statement in a tweet Wednesday evening.

I intend to co-sponsor the Medicare for All bill because it’s just the right thing to do.

— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 30, 2017

Previously, Harris had said that she supported single payer health care “as a concept.”

“As a concept, I’m completely in support of single pay,” she said, quickly adding that “we’ve got to work out the details, and the details matter on that.”

Sanders tweeted his thanks to Harris shortly after her tweet.

“Thank you @KamalaHarris for your support. Let’s make health care a right, not a privilege,” he wrote.

Thank you @KamalaHarris for your support. Let’s make health care a right, not a privilege. https://t.co/hYbxTq8BVH

— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 30, 2017

“You’re seeing more and more movement toward ‘Medicare for All,” Sanders said earlier this week. “When the people are saying we need healthcare for everyone, as more and more Americans come on board, it will become politically possible.”

The first-term Senator Harris is regularly rumored to be considering a run for the presidency in 2020. Her campaign has rented office space in Washington, D.C., and on Tuesday tied herself to former President Barack Obama by signing on to a solicitation from his campaign organization, Organizing for Action.