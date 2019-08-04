By

Why is Kamala Harris still in the race for President? Why is she still in the U.S. Senate? As Attorney General she gave a serial sexual harasser, fellow Democrat San Diego Mayor Bob Filner. In 2013, about 20 women accused Filner, a two-decade Democratic congressman-turned-San Diego mayor, of sexual harassment and misconduct. Some said he put them in “Filner headlocks.” Harris’ office drew considerable criticism in 2013 for allowing Filner to plead guilty to state charges of false imprisonment and battery against three Jane Does in exchange for a light sentence. Filner could have faced up to five years in prison, but the plea bargain instead gave him three months of house arrest, three years’ probation, and partial loss of his mayoral pension. Some of the criticism persists today, with past lenient sentences looking less understandable after a swath of prominent men drummed themselves out of public life over sexual harassment episodes. How many more women were harmed by Filner thanks to Harris. IF she was honorable, she would resign from the Senate and the presidential race.

Kamala Harris Is Canceled: Plea Deal For Gropy San Diego Mayor Slammed As Too Lenient

Matt Vespa, Townhall, 7/18/19

|

Well, the Left came after former Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta over his plea deal he offered to Jeffrey Epstein, the billionaire former hedge fund manager who was slapped with federal sex crime charges. The man was indicted for trafficking girls as young as 14. He’s also accused of sexually abusing them. The police search of his mansion unearthed a treasure trove of horrors. He was rightfully denied bail today. Yet, Acosta, who was a U.S. Attorney in 2008, said there wasn’t enough evidence to lock up Epstein at the time. The deal was controversial for being too lenient. Well, it seems Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is facing similar allegations of being too soft while she was California’s attorney general concerning the sexual misconduct charges lobbed at former San Diego Mayor Bob Filner (via Washington Examiner):

Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign biography rests heavily on her career as a prosecutor, including six years as California attorney general. But it omits a plea deal her office negotiated for former San Diego Mayor Bob Filner, a serial sexual harasser, which let him escape jail time and avoid registering as a sex offender.

In 2013, about 20 women accused Filner, a two-decade Democratic congressman-turned-San Diego mayor, of sexual harassment and misconduct. Some said he put them in “Filner headlocks.”

Harris’ office drew considerable criticism in 2013 for allowing Filner to plead guilty to state charges of false imprisonment and battery against three Jane Does in exchange for a light sentence. Filner could have faced up to five years in prison, but the plea bargain instead gave him three months of house arrest, three years’ probation, and partial loss of his mayoral pension.

Some of the criticism persists today, with past lenient sentences looking less understandable after a swath of prominent men drummed themselves out of public life over sexual harassment episodes.

Hey, If Acosta got raked over the coals for a plea deal considered too lenient for those accused of sex crimes, then so should Harris. Granted, Epstein is a much worse form of creature than Filner, but if we’re going by the Left’s rules—Harris is canceled, she should drop out of the 2020 race, and she should resign from the U.S. Senate. Of course, she’s not going to do that. These are Democrats. They play by separate rules or they find ways to rationalize the irrational. Whatever the case, if Biden is looking for revenge for being ambushed during the first debate, well, here’s something this team can weaponize. Harris took Biden off his game in the first debate, bringing up his past position of busing, which of all things, has been eating away at his lead like a cancer. Biden needs to strike back somehow and not look so aloof and confused. We’ll see if this is brought up. You know some half-baked lecture about the law is going to be dredged up since the Democratic Party has been engulfed with Impeachment Theater. There will be talk about the rule of law. This could be the opening. Get that meat grinder ready.