Kamala Harris Makes Brief Appearance At Gun Violence Protest On Way To Pro-Abortion Rally

During her race for U.S. Senate in 2016 Kamala Harris was endorsed by the Planned Parenthood PAC, took money from them. At the same time she opposed gun manufacturer and the privately held ownership of guns. So, when I saw this satirical article, I did not take it as satire—but as a fun way to tell the truth.

Kamala Harris loves to support Planned Parenthood killing babies—but loves to hate gunmen killing kids in schools. So, she opposes young people killed by guns but not the unborn killed by her supporters. Hypocrisy. If you have a chance to ask her a question ask her this, “Isn’t it hypocritical to support the killing of babies by your supporters, but oppose gunmen in schools—who did not donate to your campaigns?

“Wedret and Morris were among attendees at a day-long conference last week that was an inauguration of sorts for UC-Irvine’s Center for the Study of Cannabis, a partnership between the university’s medical and law schools. California’s legalization of recreational pot sales, which took effect Jan. 1, is the driving force behind the center’s founding.

“Look, cannabis is here. I grudgingly accept this,” said center director Daniele Piomelli, a neurobiology and pharmacology professor. He acknowledged the entrepreneurial ambitions of many at the conference and said part of the center’s mission would be to help the nascent marijuana industry marry profit to responsible behavior.”

To Kamala Harris not all killing of kids is equal.