The apple does not fall far from the tree. Kamala Harris supports buying of oil from the terrorist nation of Iran—so Iran has the finances to make war on Israel She could support the creation of American jobs, ending American money going to terrorists and bringing down the cost of gas in this nation. Now her niece has come out full blown wanting to destroy Israel and in support of the terrorists. Think Harris will denounce here Jew hating, war mongering niece?

Kamala Harris’ Niece Meena Stands with Palestinians, Says Neutrality Akin to Oppression

Photo Courtesy of Rusty Stewart, Flickr

By Daniel Villarreal, Newsweek, 5/13/21

Meena Harris, the niece of Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, has posted an Instagram image announcing “I stand in solidarity” with the Palestinians of Sheikh Jarrah, a neighborhood in Jerusalem.

The escalated conflict between Palestine and Israel has involved the evictions of Palestinian families from the neighborhood.

“One cannot advocate for racial equality, LGBT and women’s rights, condemn corrupt & abusive regimes and other injustices yet choose to ignore the Palestinian oppression,” Meena Harris’ image stated. “It does not add up. You cannot pick & choose whose human rights matter more.”

In the image’s caption, Meena Harris wrote, “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. I stand in solidarity with the Palestinian residents of Sheikh Jarrah.”