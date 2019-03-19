By

Kamala Harris is confusing—she has no problem with killing innocent babies while being birthed. But, she opposes the death penalty for traitors. Is she bi-polar and juts a Progressive with no values or ethics? She does not care about the innocent, but wants to protect the guilty. “In an interview broadcast yesterday by National Public Radio , Sen. Kamala Harris (D.-Calif.) said that she would not impose the death penalty on someone who committed treason against the United States. Harris takes the position that the death penalty should never be used as punishment for any crime.” Harris voted against almost all of Trump judicial nominees—she is clearly opposed to the use of the Constitution as the basis of our nations Rule of Law. She prefers chaos and Cuba, than laws and freedom.

Kamala Harris Says She Would Not Execute Someone for Committing Treason Against the United States

By CNSNews.com Staff , 3/15/19

(CNSNews.com) – In an interview broadcast yesterday by National Public Radio , Sen. Kamala Harris (D.-Calif.) said that she would not impose the death penalty on someone who committed treason against the United States.

Harris takes the position that the death penalty should never be used as punishment for any crime.

In the interview, which aired on NPR’s Morning Edition, Steve Inskeep had the following exchange with Harris:

Inskeep: California’s current governor, Gavin Newsom, has this week, as I am sure you know, announced a moratorium on the death penalty in California. Is there a federal equivalent that you would do? Federal executions, of course, are quite rare. But there’s a federal death penalty.

Harris: Yes, I think that there should be.

Inskeep: A moratorium, an end?

Harris: Yes. I do, I do believe that.

Inskeep: No one would be executed?

Harris: Correct.

Inskeep: If you were president of the United States?

Harris: Correct.

Inskeep: For any crime?

Harris: Correct.

Inskeep: Not even, I don’t know, treason.

Harris: Not in the United States, no.

Inskeep: There’s nothing that rises to that level?

Harris: Not in the United States, no.