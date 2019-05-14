By

Socialist and communist nations can not afford to allow private citizens the right to own a weapons for self protection. Government always feels if you own a gun you might overthrow your government—seriously that is what these folks believe. Kamala Harris is no different. She proves she does not believe in the Constitution, especially the Second Amendment. ““Upon being elected, I will give the United States Congress a hundred days to get their act together and have the courage to pass reasonable gun safety laws,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) said in April on CNN. “And if they fail to do it, I will take executive action.” Harris has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump’s Executive Orders, and said in April, “I believe that we need to get rid of this president.” Like Obama she does not believe in the right of Congress to make law. Congress voted against amnesty for illegal aliens. Barack used an Executive Order to over turn that decision and created DREAMERS—young law breakers. Harris is afraid of the public—though SHE carries a gun to protect herself. HYPOCRITE.

Kamala Harris Says She Would Use Executive Action to Take Gun Dealers’ Licenses Away

Harris’ plan for gun control tramples separation of powers

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 5/12/19

“Upon being elected, I will give the United States Congress a hundred days to get their act together and have the courage to pass reasonable gun safety laws,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) said in April on CNN. “And if they fail to do it, I will take executive action.”

Harris has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump’s Executive Orders, and said in April, “I believe that we need to get rid of this president.”

Breitbart reports on Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said if she is elected president, she will use executive action to take away gun dealers’ licenses “who fail to follow the law.”

Harris added: “For anyone who sells more than five guns a year, they will be required to perform background checks on the people they sell them to. This will be the most comprehensive background check policy that has ever been had in our country thus far.”

What she is talking about is her plan to repeal the Protection of Commerce in Arms Act, a 2005 law that shields gun manufacturers and dealers from being held liable when crimes have been committed with their products – a plan supported by the Giffords Law Center.

In April, Harris said, “It is a false choice to suggest you are either in favor of the Second Amendment or you want to take everyone’s guns away. We need leaders in Washington, D.C., who have the courage to speak the truth.”

Harris’ plan would make gun dealers criminally liable. But that is not how the U.S. Constitution works.

“We’ve got to stop buying this false choice,” Harris said in in a Townhall in April about gun violence. “You can be in favor of the Second Amendment and also understand that there is no reason in a civil society that we have assault weapons around communities that can kill babies and police officers.”

Harris also expressed her support for allowing felons to vote, leaving voters to believe that Harris plans on being tougher on legal gun owners and gun dealers, than on convicted criminals and felons.

It is notable that California already has already passed every imaginable gun control law Democrats are trying to pass on the federal level, but none of these strict laws prevented recent shootings at Congregation Chabad in Poway, California, near San Diego – or the Thousand Oaks Borderline Bar and Grill shooting November 2018, or the 2015 San Bernardino terrorist attack.

California has an “assault weapons” ban, universal background checks, firearm registration requirements, and firearm confiscation orders, via Red Flag Laws, Awr Hawkins reports at Breitbart. “The state requires would-be gun owners to first obtain gun safety certification from the state and then requires a 10-day waiting period for all gun purchases. They also have a one-handgun-a-month purchase limit and a minimum age of 21 for all gun purchases, whether long guns or handguns. Campus carry is banned, K-12 teachers are barred from being armed in school for self-defense, and concealed carry permit issuance is constrained by a ‘good cause’ requirement.”