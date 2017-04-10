Kamala Harris STOLE 500 Guns—Court Orders Guns Returned

By

How much does Kamala Harris hate the Constitution and the 2nd Amendment? In 2015 she allowed the theft of 500 guns from a Clovis family. It took two years, thousand sin legal fees fighting a corrupt government, for this family to get their weapons back. “The CA DOJ raided Sheakalee’s house in 2015, alleging he was listed in the state’s Armed Prohibited Persons (APPS) database. Sheakalee’s attorney won the case by arguing that the CA DOJ had not notified Sheakalee that he was on the APPS. Moreover, his attorney, Mark Coleman, stated that “the justice department broke a promise to Sheakalee to keep the raid confidential until a court hearing determined whether he was mentally fit to own guns.” According to the Fresno Bee, Sheakalee was arrested, but he “had no prior criminal history.” Upon arresting him, the CA DOJ said Sheakalee could not own firearms “as a result of being taken into custody under Welfare and Institutions Code 5150.” That code allows officers to take an individual for evaluation if that person is believed to pose a threat to themselves or others. No charges were ever brought against Sheakelee; nonetheless, the CA DOJ held onto the guns. It took the suit from Mark Coleman to get them back.” So false charges are made, thus giving Harris the “right” to steal from this family. Will she be indicted by abuse of power? Why not. And, she wants to be President—Obama is her hero.

Clovis Family Wins Lawsuit, Forcing California DOJ to Return 500 Guns

by AWR Hawkins, Breitbart.com, 4/5/17

A Clovis family won a court case against the California Department of Justice that forces the state agency to return 500 guns it had confiscated from Albert Sheakalee.

The CA DOJ raided Sheakalee’s house in 2015, alleging he was listed in the state’s Armed Prohibited Persons (APPS) database. Sheakalee’s attorney won the case by arguing that the CA DOJ had not notified Sheakalee that he was on the APPS. Moreover, his attorney, Mark Coleman, stated that “the justice department broke a promise to Sheakalee to keep the raid confidential until a court hearing determined whether he was mentally fit to own guns.”

According to the Fresno Bee, Sheakalee was arrested, but he “had no prior criminal history.” Upon arresting him, the CA DOJ said Sheakalee could not own firearms “as a result of being taken into custody under Welfare and Institutions Code 5150.” That code allows officers to take an individual for evaluation if that person is believed to pose a threat to themselves or others.

No charges were ever brought against Sheakelee; nonetheless, the CA DOJ held onto the guns. It took the suit from Mark Coleman to get them back.

Kamala Harris was California attorney general when the raid and arrest took place. On November 19, 2015, the Bee reported that “Harris said DOJ agents went to Sheakalee’s home and seized 209 handguns, 88 shotguns, 234 rifles, 181 standard capacity magazines, then high capacity magazines, 100,521 rounds of various ammunition and ten assault weapons, including a .50 caliber bolt-action rifle.”

Harris publicized the raid in a news release, saying, “Removing firearms from dangerous and violent individuals who pose a threat to themselves and the public is a top priority for the California Department of Justice. I thank our Bureau of Firearms special agents for their bravery in carrying out these dangerous investigations and their commitment to keeping our communities safe.”

The guns have now been returned to Sheakalee.