By

If Joe Biden was truly a Catholic, not just making a claim, then why would he select an openly anti-Catholic to be his running mate? Biden claims to be a Catholic but supports the killing of babies, same sex marriages and to prove how “Catholic” he is, selects Kamala Harris, a hater for VP. “With Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Harris questioned whether membership in a group with Catholic theology as a basis for ideals would prevent him from being an objective and good judge. Hirono asked if he would be willing to leave the Knights of Columbus should he become a federal judge, in order to distance himself from their “extreme positions.” Those extreme positions are the same that guide the Catholic Church, in which more than 1 in 5 Americans are members. Harris dug into the beliefs of the Knights, asking, “Were you aware that the Knights of Columbus opposed a woman’s right to choose when you joined the organization?” Her insinuation that membership in an organization that is pro-life should be relevant to whether one could be an effective judge is absurd. She further expressed distaste for the group’s disagreement with same-sex marriage, again a belief of the Catholic Church. Joe Biden actions are so loud, I can’t hear him claim to be a Catholic. He uses his religion as an excuse to harm children, kids of color and trsditional marriage. Shame on him for misrepresenting his Faith..

Photo Courtesy of Christus Vincit

Kamala Harris’s Anti-Catholic Assault Previews What Would Happen In Her Administration

By Paulina Enck, The Federalist, 8/12/20

Vice President Joe Biden has just picked as his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), a woman who believes Catholicism is an extreme set of views that should disqualify someone from public office.

In January, Harris and other Senate Democrats demonstrated shocking anti-Catholic bigotry in the confirmation hearings of Judge Brian Buescher. They used his membership in the charity Knights of Columbus — a Catholic fraternal service order — as a reason he was unqualified to be a federal judge. The beliefs of the Knights of Columbus align directly with the positions of the Catholic Church.

With Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Harris questioned whether membership in a group with Catholic theology as a basis for ideals would prevent him from being an objective and good judge. Hirono asked if he would be willing to leave the Knights of Columbus should he become a federal judge, in order to distance himself from their “extreme positions.” Those extreme positions are the same that guide the Catholic Church, in which more than 1 in 5 Americans are members.

Harris dug into the beliefs of the Knights, asking, “Were you aware that the Knights of Columbus opposed a woman’s right to choose when you joined the organization?” Her insinuation that membership in an organization that is pro-life should be relevant to whether one could be an effective judge is absurd. She further expressed distaste for the group’s disagreement with same-sex marriage, again a belief of the Catholic Church.

Both Harris and Hirono used Buescher’s membership in a religious service organization, and by extension his faith, as a reason he ought not hold public office. It is unconscionable for a U.S. senator to suggest that a person’s religion should disqualify him from public service. If the United States is truly meant to separate church and state, it is likewise antithetical to the ideals upon which our country was founded to suggest that a person’s faith should be a detriment.

The First Amendment states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” Yet Harris and Hirono stated that a federal nominee must renounce his religious beliefs in order to be confirmed.

There is a deep irony to the choice of a vice-presidential candidate who professes such open anti-Catholic beliefs, since Biden has tried to position himself as a “devout Catholic.” Biden and the media have used this line to defend Biden against attacks from President Trump for Biden’s pro-abortion and anti-religious freedom stances. Biden even released an ad entitled “Faith,” which tries to paint him as a faithful Catholic.