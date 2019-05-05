Kamala Harris’s glass house

By

By Thomas Lifson, American Thinker, 5/4/19

When Kamala Harris started throwing stones at A.G. Barr during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, she apparently forgot that she lives in a very big glass house.

In case you’ve forgotten what she demanded of the eminent lawyer sitting before her, here is a video of the question, starting at the point in her questioning when she was laying the predicate for chastising him for not reviewing the supporting documents of the Mueller Report, which, we should note, include over a million pages.

This is laughable on its face, a stunt for ignoramuses who don’t know that man-years of time would be required — Mueller, after all, had two years and dozens of people working for him as lawyers and investigators.

But my pal Mark Fitzgibbons tweeted out the most devastating rejoinder of all:

Less than two months ago, we read about Senator Harris’s lack of due diligence on one of her signature issues: sexual harassment:

Sen. Kamala Harris, a 2020 candidate for president, says she still has not spoken to the woman who sued one of her longtime staff members of sexual harassment, leading to a $400,000 settlement.

“In this specific case, I have not talked to the victim,” the California Democrat said in a recent interview with Univision. “That case is being handled by the Attorney General’s Office and I’ve left it up to that office to handle the case as they’ve seen fit, which included a settlement.”

The case against Larry Wallace was brought in 2016 by Danielle Hartley, who was working as an assistant to Wallace in Harris’ attorney general office. Wallace was accused of engaging in “gender harassment” and retaliation. The case was settled in 2017.

Poseur and phony are two of the kinder labels I can come up with for Harris, who recently has been affecting African-American accents (she is half-Jamaican, half-Indian in racial heritage).