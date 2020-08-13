By

Kamala the Mattress Did Not Quite Sleep Her Way to the Top

Only to a major state office that now has brought her just underneath.

by Dov Fischer, American Spectator, 8/12/20

I have lived in California during the Age of Kamala. It has been the era when the state that elected world-class Republican conservatives to statewide office left the mainland. From governors like Ronald Reagan, George Deukmejian, and Pete Wilson, the state became the showcase for Democrats nationwide to see what illegal immigration could do to political demographics. We soon were returning to Jerry Brown — Governor Moonbeam — this time bereft of Linda Ronstadt and her roller skates, with the loon focused instead on building a Speed Train from Nowhere to Nowhere. In 2008 they told us it would cost $33.6 billion. In 2012 the number was raised to $53.4 billion. In 2016 they said it would cost $64 billion. Now the official estimate is $80.3 billion. (For what it’s worth, a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket launches for $62 million.) So Moonbeam was back.

Democrat leaders across the nation took note. The Democrats always had been the most outspoken opponents against illegal immigration. Obama originally wanted fences. Hillary wanted physical barriers at the southern border. Biden voted for 700 miles of fencing at the southern border to stop “corrupt Mexico.” Schumer demanded 630 miles of wall. It’s all there on video. See for yourself. Democrats then were focused on protecting their base: union workers, the Black working class, and Hispanic day laborers. Leading Democrats knew that a tsunami of cheap manual labor would badly sabotage the interests of union members, their historic core voters. It would destroy the rise of the Black American middle class by suppressing wages of those in the working class whose years of effort and hard work offered hope to save enough to buy a house. Working-class wages would stop growing at the pace expected if a huge new source of dirt-cheap labor would enter the country illegally. Perhaps no one opposed illegal immigration more than did the hero of the Hispanic working class, Cesar Chavez of the United Farm Workers. He knew what illegal immigration would do to Hispanic workers legally in America. He even alleged that illegal immigration was being encouraged by the CIA to hurt the legal farm workers.

But the Democrats truly got woke when they woke up to see the other side of illegal immigration: California. They saw that, unable to turn over Republican states by arguing their ideas, they could turn them instead by just importing a new population of voters. It has worked beautifully for the Democrats. They have turned red states like California to Deep Blue while turning other red states like Arizona, Nevada, and Colorado to purple. Along the way, they held their union voters as long as the GOP kept nominating frightful apparitions like Mitt Romney, whose record at Bain Capital understandably terrified union workers. Once the Republicans nominated a populist with deep-rooted common-man traditional policies like Donald Trump, the union vote switched.

Meanwhile, the Black vote has remained Democrat for reasons that remain incomprehensible, but the national Democrats have determined correctly that, no matter how racist their candidate, no matter how horribly Democrats’ policies destroy Black communities financially and raise the crime and murder rates there, they “have Blacks in their pockets.” Joe Biden, who does not hide what he is thinking on those discrete occasions when he is trying to think, said it point blank: “I tell you if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” He can insult Black mothers, Black children, ask Southern voters to back him because he comes from a “slave state.” Blacks still will vote for him. So the Democrats determined that they could hold “their Blacks” and union members while changing state populations with a massive push for illegal immigration.

As California’s population changed, its statewide leaders changed. San Francisco gained greater influence, and the Democrat Kingmaker of San Francisco, Willie Brown, rose from mayor to become the state’s premier power broker.

It was against that backdrop that Kamala Harris rose to prominence as public arm-candy-with-extra-benefits to Willie.

California has become a one-party state. The Democrats hold everything statewide. Remember United States Sen. Barbara Boxer? (“Y’know, can you do me a favor and say ‘Senator’ instead of ‘Ma’am’? It’s just a thing. I worked so hard to get that title.”) When she retired, Kamala Harris slithered in. She shamelessly made her rounds throughout the state as plaything to the very married Willie Brown. It is not clear how much Kamala was Willie Brown’s mistress, but she clearly was his mattress. Harris slept her way into prominence by being Willie’s public escort and consort. During the incredibly public affair, everyone knew of it and also knew that Brown still was very married. In the poetically immortal words of Blanche Brown, the ostensibly feckless wife: “Listen, she may have him at the moment, but come inauguration day and he’s up there on the platform being sworn in, I’ll be the b***h holding the Bible.” (Well, maybe Blanche had some feck.)

With Willie’s backing, Kamala rose from underneath him. She became California attorney general and thereafter U.S. senator. Nevertheless, most Californians never really knew who the heck she is. Really. I know this because (i) I am a Californian since 1987, (ii) I follow the news like a hawk, and yet (iii) I had no idea what she looked like, sounded like, stood for, or even how she pronounced her name … until she ran for president. Inasmuch as there literally is no Republican competition on state ballots, whoever the Democrats put on the ballot is the person who gets elected. Most everyone in California in those days pronounced her first name with the emphasis on the first syllable, like the desert animal known for its humps.

As Kamala got a bit more spotlight during the recent presidential primaries, where she sank like an Acme anvil in a Warner Brothers cartoon, the public saw for the first time the ease with which she lies. As a state attorney general she prosecuted and imprisoned people for smoking marijuana. More than 1,560 people went to prison for marijuana offenses during that time. Yet, as a candidate for the Democrat presidential nomination in 2020, she saw that the woke thing now is to brag about “smoking weed.” So she told a radio interviewer that she smoked dope in college while listening to Snoop Dogg and Tupac. That is so woke! But it also is a lie because no one even had heard of either of those two rappers in the 1980s when she was in college and law school. Both emerged a decade later.

When she saw that “Medicare for All” was heading the primary season agenda, she made it a centerpiece of her platform without thinking how to pay for it. When asked whether or not she consequently would be OK with people losing their private insurance, she just thoughtlessly came back with a nod: “Let’s eliminate all of that. Let’s move on.” Yeah, sure, why not? Kamala kept getting lured, again and again, into the same trap. Do you agree with Elizabeth Warren that we should break up Facebook? “I think we have to seriously take a look at that.” Do you agree with Bernie Sanders that imprisoned felons should vote? “I think we should have that conversation.”

After almost every such encounter, the outcries she engendered by mindlessly agreeing with her questioners led her to walk back her positions days later. On abolishing private health insurance. On felons voting — well, maybe not the Boston Marathon bombers. In that way, she is a good fit for Biden, who has spent the past year walking back almost everything he has said and voted the past quarter century and more.

Let all understand that, with Biden angling to be Poster Boy for the 25th Amendment, a vote for Biden very well may mean a Harris presidency. Amid the utter meltdown of the Democrat Party, with calls to defund police, abolish ICE and our national border control, raise taxes through the skies to fund a Green New Deal that would have wiped out our national economy even before COVID-19, crush our oil and hydraulic fracturing industries, reenter the disastrous Iran Deal, and restore crippling regulations onto our nation’s small businesses even as they struggle to regain their footing as we work our way out of the pandemic, a Harris presidency would be a fitting cherry.