Kamala Harris is running for President—not of the United States, but Cuba, Russia or Venezuela. What else would explain her hatred of quality health for Americans? She wants a woman to choose to kill a baby but not choose their own doctor or hospital. Like a communist nation, she wants all health care personnel to be employees of the State, no freedom of employment. Now she wants to tax you out of your earnings, take your Second Amendment rights from you and end the free market. This is the Platform of condition tor replace Castro or Putin instead of Trump. “During a CNN town hall Monday evening, the California congresswoman endorsed plans to eliminate the fossil fuel industry and the private healthcare market. All that in just one night. Wow. “I support a Green New Deal, and I will tell you why: Climate change is an existential threat to us, and we have got to deal with the reality of it,” she said when asked by an audience member about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s radical “ Green New Deal .” The plan by the freshman congresswoman calls for wiping the fossil fuel industry out of existence and replacing all of America’s energy production with renewables within 10 years. Like a textbook communist, Harris is demanding to close down whole industries—based on power politics, not science. Shame on California for electing her in the first place.

Kamala’s town hall notes: I’ll take away your doctor, your guns, your wealth, your free market, your wall. Any questions?

Vivek Saxena , BizPACREVIEW, 1/29/19

Instead of moderating her political positions going into the 2020 presidential election so that she can appeal to more Americans, Democrat candidate Sen. Kamala Harris has chosen to go full left-wing .

During a CNN town hall Monday evening, the California congresswoman endorsed plans to eliminate the fossil fuel industry and the private healthcare market. All that in just one night. Wow.

“I support a Green New Deal, and I will tell you why: Climate change is an existential threat to us, and we have got to deal with the reality of it,” she said when asked by an audience member about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s radical “ Green New Deal .”

The plan by the freshman congresswoman calls for wiping the fossil fuel industry out of existence and replacing all of America’s energy production with renewables within 10 years.

Listen:

“We have got to deal with the reality of the fact that there are people trying to peddle some idea that we should deny it, and they’re peddling science fiction instead of what we should do, which is rely on scientific fact,” Harris added, echoing the dubious doomsday rhetoric of Ocasio-Cortez.

The freshman congressman believes the world will end in 12 years because of so-called man-made climate change. While climate change has not been proven to be occurring, members of the far-left, including Harris, believe it’s “ settled science .” It’s not.

“I know what we need to do in terms of so much of what the plan has to be around investing in solar, in wind,” she added, ignoring the fact that solar and wind are both costly and inefficient .

When town hall moderator Jake Tapper then asked the California senator whether Americans would be able to keep their private healthcare were her “Medicare for All” plan to be implemented, she admitted that no, they wouldn’t, because the private healthcare market wouldn’t even exist.

“To reiterate, you support the Medicare for all bill, initially co-sponsored by Sen. Bernie Sanders, you’re also a co-sponsor. I believe it will totally eliminate private insurance. So, for people out there who like their insurance, they don’t get to keep it?” he asked.

“Well, listen, the idea is that everyone gets access to medical care. And you don’t have to go through the process of going through an insurance company, having them give you approval, going through the paperwork, all of the delay that may require,” the senator replied.

“Who among us has not had that situation? Where you got to wait for approval, and the doctor says, ‘Well I don’t know if your insurance company is going to cover this.’”

“Let’s eliminate all of that. Let’s move on,” she added.

At least she was honest. Prior to the implementation of the Affordable Care Act — which is like a lightweight version of “Medicare for All” — then-President Barack Hussein Obama repeatedly promised, “If you like your health care plan, you can keep it.” That turned out being the lie of the year .

As the town hall continued, Harris reportedly called for criminalizing private gun sales and banning so-called “assault weapons”; suggested that both DACA recipients and their parents should be granted amnesty ; and voiced opposition to a southern U.S. border wall.

Could her policy positions going into 2020 possibly be any more radical!?

Earlier Monday renowned conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh warned that Harris could be extremely “dangerous” given both her radical ideas and the identity boxes she checks.

“Hillary Clinton it looked like a rank amateur old maid compared to Kamala Harris … I’m just telling you, she could be very dangerous. She punches a lot of buttons for the left. She checks off a lot of boxes: Female, African-American, identity politics extraordinaire,” he said .