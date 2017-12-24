Kansas State University class: ‘Gender is not determined by chromosomes’

By

If a person came to me looking for a job and they had a degree from Kansas State University, I would end the interview immediately. This is a school that is open about denying biology—so what other science do they deny. Believe it is or not this is a class at KSU that teaches chromosomes do not determine gender. Not a joke—except on the student, the taxpayers and parents paying for this junk science. “Students in the apparel and textiles marketing program at Kansas State University have been taught questionable science this semester, learning that “gender is not determined by chromosomes.” Professor Genna Reeves-DeArmond shared several messages about the construct of gender in her “Dress and Human Behavior” class. According to one powerpoint slide, obtained by Red Alert Politics, gender is a spectrum; gender is a range of expression; gender is how you relate to yourself; gender is a personal identity; gender is not just male or female; gender is not defined by body parts; gender is not sexual orientation; gender is not determined by chromosomes.” She was interviewed last week by Tucker Carlson, and he had a hard time not laughing through the interview. She has a Ph.D—and is now qualified to flip burgers.

by Lauren Cooley, Washington Examiner, 12/21/17

Students in the apparel and textiles marketing program at Kansas State University have been taught questionable science this semester, learning that “gender is not determined by chromosomes.”

Professor Genna Reeves-DeArmond shared several messages about the construct of gender in her “Dress and Human Behavior” class. According to one powerpoint slide, obtained by Red Alert Politics, gender is a spectrum; gender is a range of expression; gender is how you relate to yourself; gender is a personal identity; gender is not just male or female; gender is not defined by body parts; gender is not sexual orientation; gender is not determined by chromosomes.

“I was definitely shocked to see that where I pay to go to school is presenting me with such biased and inaccurate information,” Ana Landsverk, a third-year student at Kansas State, told Red Alert Politics. “I wasn’t surprised by the professor who was presenting the information though, she has presented this kind of information all semester long.”

Reeves-DeArmond holds a doctorate degree in design and human environment and also teaches classes on “Apparel and Textile Retailing,” “Aesthetics of Apparel and Textiles,” “Computer Technologies for Merchandising,” “History of Apparel Fashion,” and “Principles of Forecasting.”

“She is also actively involved in supporting student mental health, diversity and inclusion (with specific focus upon LGBTQ issues), and the Historic Costume and Textile Museum at K-State,” according to her official K State biography.

Red Alert Politics asked Dr. Reeves-DeArmond and Kansas State University how these statements help prepare students in the apparel and textiles Marketing program, but did not receive a response in time for publication.