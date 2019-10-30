By

Kanye West: Democrats Spent Years Pushing Abortion and Welfare on Black Americans

Ben Kew, Breitbart, 10/29/19

Rap superstar Kanye West slammed the Democratic Party for pushing abortion and dependence on welfare on black Americans, explaining that many people have become “brainwashed” by the party’s destructive ideas.

In a wide-ranging interview with radio host Big Boy to promote his album “Jesus Is King,” West opened up about his disdain for Democratic Party policies imposed on black people over decades.

“Bro, we brainwashed out here bro,” West said. “C’mon man, this is a free man talking. Democrats had us voting Democrats on food stamps for years bro.”

“What’s your talking about?” the Grammy-winner continued. “Guns in the ’80s, taking the fathers out the homes, plan B, lowering our votes, making us unborn our children. Thou shall not kill.”

In the same interview, West also argued it was racist to assume that black people must vote Democrat because of their skin color.

“I can’t tell y’all how to feel, but what I can tell you honestly is how I feel,” the “Jesus Walks” crooner said. “And when I sat there seven years and six years into the Obama administration, when I was sitting out there at the Met Ball, when I was sitting in front of white people and they thought ‘I wouldn’t have thought you’d like Trump because of the racism.’”

“So you mean to tell me I make every decision based off my color? he continued “The most racist thing a person could tell me is that I’m supposed to choose something based on my race.”

The 41-year-old rapper also spoke in detail about his becoming a Born Again Christian, defending religious conservative values and argued that those who push political correctness are the same people who want to destroy Christianity altogether.

“I’ve been canceled before. That was canceled culture. Who told you that my career would be over? The same people that are telling you that you can’t have a right to say who you will vote for,” West said. “Those people will be soon to take Jesus out of school. Those people will be soon to remove Jesus, period, from America, which is the Bible Belt. Those people will be so mad. Come on man.”