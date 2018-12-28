By

Watch the opening credits of the show” Kardashians” and you notice the absence of men. Watch the show, and men are happenstances in the lives of the Kardashian clan—more sperm donors that real people. The men on the show are losers, wimps or easily abused by the women. They are always shown as weak and used as bed warmers. “True, the Kardashian and Jenner clan are highly matriarchal. Notably missing from the holiday card? All the fathers. From Kanye West and Rob Kardashian to Scott Disick and Bruce, now Caitlyn, Jenner. Kim Kardashian tweeted a follow up post explaining conflicting schedules produced a card without men. Of all the Kardashians, Kim is unabashedly pro-man, or at least, pro-Kanye. Whether he’s tweeting about Donald Trump or fighting with Drake, Kim stands by her husband, Kanye West. Otherwise, though, the clan is known for being man-eaters, eschewing the patriarchy as they cycle through lovers and boyfriends, fathers and business partners. Even if a Kardashian/Jenner Christmas card without men wasn’t purposeful, does anything capture their spirit better? Does anything better represent the American idealization of feminism more?” The Kardashians are the poster child for 1980’s feminism—women do not need men. That is what this show is really about.

Kardashians picture a world without men, but that doesn’t help women

by Nicole Russell , Washington Examiner, 12/26/18

In Hollywood, just before Christmas, the Kardashian clan released their much-awaited holiday card. Once again, the public adores it; Elle called it “super glamorous.”

By contrast, in Iran, several women who protested against a regime which demands women wear hijabs are sitting in jail for their defiance. The Kardashians, for all their star power and even newly-acquired political influence regarding criminal justice reform, are held up as models of feminism, when really they’re just good at making money and marketing themselves. Iranian women, and others like them, are the real feminist heroes this holiday season.

True, the Kardashian and Jenner clan are highly matriarchal. Notably missing from the holiday card? All the fathers. From Kanye West and Rob Kardashian to Scott Disick and Bruce, now Caitlyn, Jenner. Kim Kardashian tweeted a follow up post explaining conflicting schedules produced a card without men.

Of all the Kardashians, Kim is unabashedly pro-man, or at least, pro-Kanye. Whether he’s tweeting about Donald Trump or fighting with Drake, Kim stands by her husband, Kanye West. Otherwise, though, the clan is known for being man-eaters, eschewing the patriarchy as they cycle through lovers and boyfriends, fathers and business partners. Even if a Kardashian/Jenner Christmas card without men wasn’t purposeful, does anything capture their spirit better?

Does anything better represent the American idealization of feminism more?

Indeed, in America, men are needed for few ventures. Women can now make their own money, children, fame, careers, even family Christmas cards, without men. While the Kardashian clan doesn’t do this overtly, many other prominent feminists raise the banner even higher and claim that not only are they better off, but they’re still breaking free from the shackles of the dehumanizing, oppressive patriarchy. Women earn more degrees, make good money, and, by the looks of the Kardashian Christmas card, I see no oppression here.

Compare the celebration of American women, resisting the patriarchy one law degree at a time, with women in the Middle East, facing jail time or worse for courageously going out in public without their traditional hijab.

This fall, five female protestors were sent to prison in Iran for protesting the regime, including removing their hijabs, a cultural symbol of male dominance and often Islam, among other things.

I’m often told these comparisons are nothing but straw men, and poor ones at that. Problems in America shouldn’t be ignored simply because there are worse elsewhere. However, true feminism advocates for legal and societal equality — something American women have achieved and then some, as the Kardashians can attest — and it still doesn’t exist in places like Iran. Those women are the true feminist heroes.