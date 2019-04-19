Kate Smith’s ‘God Bless America’ out at Yankee Stadium over racist songs

I grew up in The Bronx, New York near Yankee Stadium. Until I came to California I wanted to be the second baseman for the Yankees. Now, I am too embarrassed to ever watch them again—and will probably stop watching baseball at all. The Yankees have determined that Kate Smith singing the Irving Berlin song, “G-d Bess America” is wrong—she was “potentially a racist. No, she was not a racist, just a potential one. Yet a self proclaimed COMMUNIST, a black man, also sung a “racists song, the same that Smith sung.

“The Yankees have decided to no longer run Kate Smith’s version of “God Bless America” during their seventh-inning stretch because of Smith’s affiliation with songs that carried racist lyrics.

Most famously, Smith sang a 1931 song, “That’s Why Darkies Were Born,” which opened: “Someone had to pick the cotton, Someone had to pick the corn, Someone had to slave and be able to sing, That’s why darkies were born.”

The song, which has been called a satirical take on racism, was a big hit for Smith, and also was recorded by Paul Robeson.

When the Yankees last month became aware of Smith’s history, they switched to a keyboard version of “God Bless America.”

Guilt by singing the SAME song as a black Communist—this is just sick. Baseball used to be fun, now it sounds like it represents the views of the Congresswoman for that district—Alexandria Cortez—AOC.