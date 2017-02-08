Katie Couric: “transgender” babies “think” in the womb”

By

Showing once again that it is impossible to be a logical, thinking human AND be a liberal at the same time, Katie “Fake News” Couric recently noted that a fetus in the womb can “feel” transgender and to “think” it has gender issues while still in the womb.

Normally any talk of a baby in the womb is treated as a laughable concept by a liberal. You see, up until birth any baby in the womb is considered a disease that can be killed at will. Heck, as far as some liberals are concerned, even a child as old as six months after birth can be killed if it is considered an inconvenience.

Yes, we know that liberals consider human life “unviable,” or just some random “collection of cells” until a mother decides she “wants” said baby. Human life has no value at all to a liberal unless they “feel” like assigning worth to its life. It’s all just a random, illogical decision, not a fact and certainly not scientific.

Except… if that fetus “feels” like a different gender? Well THAT is a different story, apparently.

That’s right, now liberals are saying we need to save a fetus if it “feels” like it is a different gender than it is.

And we get this high scientific concept from that bastion of intellectualism, documentary filmfaker Katie Couric.

Normally Katie Couric is fully on board with those who feel that killing unborn babies is the best policy. But Couric is also now warning that liberals need to be careful because they may be accidentally aborting a transgender baby who is confused about its gender and “thinking” about itself even in the womb.

Couric, who has been known to create fake “documentaries” in order to push her liberal agenda, actually posited that a fetus in the womb can be confused about his sexuality before the cognitive process is even able to begin.

The disgraced news anchor made her absurd comments on the Ellen DeGeneres show last week, Katie Yoder reported

Couric is flogging a new fakeumentary about gender and told DeGeneres that these days, “it’s much more open and accepted, I think, for people to not fall into this binary that I was raised… with, this boy, girl, blue, pink and I think for people who are a little bit older, like me, a ‘cisgender woman,’ which means I identify with the gender in which I was born, it’s very hard to wrap your head around these new concepts.”

From there, our highly trained biological scientist went on to note that “we all start out as girls” until “a surge of testosterone in the first trimester creates different genitals,” an action that will make some fetuses a boy.

But Couric goes on to insist that sometimes the process is “interrupted or something happens,” and some babies are born “intersex,” meaning they have “ambiguous genitalia or sex characteristics of both… male and female.”

This is something that used to be called a “hermaphrodite.” It is an extremely rare condition and is not “normal” in that usually a person born with this condition has serious sexual problems. By that I mean they have an inability to engage in sex for a variety of physical reasons that have nothing to do with mental issues.

But Couric is using this rare condition as a new means of pretending that transgenderism, or gender dysphoria, is perfectly “normal” and that we all are essentially “confused” about our genders.

In fact, Couric goes so far as to claim that a fetus is *thinking* about its sex while still in the womb.

“Just because you operate on a child and tell that child you’re a certain gender, Couric claimed, “that doesn’t necessarily coincide with who that person feels he or she actually is.”

She then made the laughable claim that even in the womb a baby can “feel” like a different gender than it actually is.

“In the later stages of development, it’s when your brain is wired, and sometimes a surge of testosterone can make… a female fetus feel as if that baby is male or that person is male,” this maven of the fakeumentary said. “And the opposite, if there’s not enough testosterone.”

Folks, she was serious. Stop laughing.

So, now we can only end up confused about all these *cough* “facts” Couric is spreading around. Is a baby, like liberals usually say, just a lump of unviable cells that can be aborted on the whim of the mother because it isn’t human? Or is it a possible transgender person who is pondering its sexuality even while in the womb?

How can liberals abort a fetus if it can think about its gender in the womb? Doesn’t that make it a person? Doesn’t thinking make someone sentient and, therefore, human?

Seriously. This is the box liberals put themselves in with the whole discussion. This is the illogical world of a liberal.

