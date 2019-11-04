Katie Hill Approved Porn Pictures on Internet/No Revenge Porn

By

Katie Hill, San Fran Nan and the legacy media is crying about “revenge porn”. That is when someone publishes, without your permission nude or sexual photos of you. When the photos are put on Reddit, by your husband in two separate pages )1 “Will you F*** my wife” and 2) Wife sharing, it is not revenge porn when the media gets a hold of the screen shots—it is advertising you are available for any sexual proclivity. That is legal in this country. You can sleep with anybody you want and any combination of people you want. You can advertise on the porno sections of Reddit and other web sites.

Just do not complain about double standards. Do not claim you are being punished for being a bi-sexual, for being a wife that sleeps with others—and advertises to get bed mates. Katie Hill is showing her immaturity. First, for advertising she was sexually available for anybody, she does not discriminate. Second, when caught, she blames “revenge porn”, that she approved in the first place.

From the Geller Report, “In 2016, Heslep, who Hill is currently divorcing, allegedly posted a naked picture of his wife on two forums of social media site Reddit called ‘WouldYouF**kMyWife’ and ‘wifesharing’, according to a source close to the couple.

The pornographic Reddit forums describe themselves as ‘a place to share pictures of your wife or girlfriend’ and for ‘pictures and videos of couples sharing their sexy and intimate moments’.

The worst par is that Congresswoman Katie Hill set herself up to be blackmailed. See that story by Katy Grimes, California Globe, here.

This opens the next question. How many men and women responded? Did Katie and her husband respond to the replies and make themselves available. All of that will come out. Hill needs to stop talking and get help. At least she should stop blaming others.

There is more coming about her open she was about her lifestyle.

Katie Hill Flunks PR 101 – And Blames The World

Bob Maistros, Issues and Insights, 11/4/19



Right from the start, let’s make clear that this column is not about the substance of the various charges bandied about by Katie Hill, recently late of the United States House of Representatives by way of the 25th Congressional District of California, and her allies.

It’s also not about whether the scandal that drove her from a seemingly skyrocketing career (she was taken under Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s wing and incredibly, voted vice chair of the influential House Oversight Committee in her first month in Congress) was set in motion, as Ms. Hill and her allies claim, by “digital exploitation” in the form of “revenge porn,” or a “double standard, or a “coordinated campaign” by “GOP enemies” and “operatives.”

Put it all aside. The true, plain-as-the-nose-on-your-face, and repeated-ad-nauseam lesson is one as old as humankind itself, stemming from the moment Abel’s “blood cried out” his brother Cain’s sin.

And that lesson is that if there is bad stuff out there about you – especially if you’re a public figure – it’s coming out. It would be “Public Relations 101” – if it didn’t predate PR.

If you are a candidate for and then a member of Congress – i.e., the most public of public figures – and…

You and your husband engage in a threesome relationship taking advantage of your position, in classic #metoo fashion, over a 22-year-old female campaign aide and

You heartlessly dump this aide upon your elevation to Congress and

You (allegedly) move straight from this relationship to an affair with another subordinate, this time your legislative director, that violated Congressional ethics rules and

You permit the first relationship to be memorialized not only in written communications (email, the bane of all company lawyers’ and crisis communicators’ existence) and dozens of regular pictures but also in “naked pictures” of you with the campaign aide and

…(pause for effect, deep breath)…

…Congratulations! You have totally, completely and beyond any shadow of any doubt flunked PR 101 – and brought the full consequences on yourself.

The old “Washington Post Rule” for people in politics or business is fully apposite here: “Don’t ever put anything in writing that you don’t want to see published on the front page of the Washington Post.” (A rule this writer has witnessed being observed in the breach, involving the revelation of a particularly unfortunate memo laid out on – you guessed it – the front page of that very publication.)

A rule that doubly (or in this case, triply) applies to photographic evidence (a picture being worth … well, you know).

And a rule super-hyper-uber-charged by the dawn and development of electronic communications of all nature, but especially social media, by the scrutiny of a dramatically broadened media that has set all convention aside, and by ever-more relentless, ruthless and ravenous partisan divisions and warfare.

Whether or not you are bisexual, female, the victim of a vengeful husband, or the target of really not nice political enemies, the reality is that Congresswoman Hill behaved in a crude, reckless, unthinking and, in the immortal words of Tom Cruise’s character in A Few Good Men, galactically stupid manner.

And as a result, for whatever reason or no reason at all, her sad, sordid personal story, her ethical misdeeds, and her graphic and prurient pics were, sooner or later, going to see the light of day.

The legendary Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards once joked with reporters that the only way he could lose an upcoming election “is if I’m caught in bed with either a dead girl or a live boy.”

No matter how much she wants to blame the rest of the world, Ms. Hill has lost her seat in Congress just about the only way she could have: through her own careless and apparently cavalier attitude, she was allegedly caught in bed with, and abusing her position of authority over, a live boy and girl.

And the result of her thoughtless breach of PR 101 is pretty much a dead career.