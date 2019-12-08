Katie Hill Begging for Attention: Way to get a Date?

By

Last week Katie Hill had a date. Her date was AOC and they had drinks in a D.C. waterhole. Hill made sure the story got out and that was to prove she is still "hot" as a political force. This is like her advertising on web sites for dates and her available—she needs attention. Now she is trying to go after another crowd for sympathy for her bad life choices—she wants the mental health crowd to feel sorry for her. In dramatic way she describes how she could have slashed her wrists. Now the question is, is she getting therapy. She has made public her suicidal tendencies. Have the authorities looked into this? Will she drive her car off a cliff, or plowing into a building? Katie Hill has publically admitted she is a mental case. She just wrote an op-ed for the NY Times—she needs therapy, not enablers. As a society, we need to protect her life. Government mental health people need to get her treatment. What do you think?

Ex-Rep. Katie Hill contemplated suicide: ‘I just wanted it all to be over’

By Jon Levine, NY Post, 12/7/19

Former California Rep. Katie Hill contemplated suicide after naked photos of her were leaked online, she revealed Saturday.

Hill, who resigned from Congress in October amid a “throuple” scandal and an ethics probe into an alleged relationship with a subordinate, wrote in a New York Times op-ed that she nearly sliced her wrists with a paring knife while sitting in a cold bath.

“I just wanted it all to be over,” she wrote. “I felt like I was out of my body, like it was moving without me, and I got the paring knife and got back into the cold bath.”

“I stared at the veins in my wrists. They were so thin. They were green in the candlelight,” Hill continued. “I started tracing them with the edge of the knife, lightly at first, then pushing harder and harder,” she wrote.

The ex-congresswoman said thoughts of her family — along with anyone inspired by her story — stopped her from going through with it.

Hill also revealed that her decision to resign from Congress had been hers alone — and not prompted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“[Pelosi] told me I didn’t have to do this, that the country needed me and that she wished I hadn’t made this decision, but she respected me and what I felt I needed to do,” Hill wrote.

Hill admitted to being in a “throuple” relationship with her estranged husband and a former female campaign worker. But she denied having a relationship with her former legislative director, Graham Kelly.