Katie Hill: Cuckhold or Submissive—RESIGNING FROM CONGRESS!

By

. (This story, written prior to the Politico story, says that Katie Hill should take care of her mental health instead of staying in Congress. She has already taken our advice, listened to the FEC complaint I filed against her and the House investigations of her actions. Katie Hill is resigning from Congress.

This says to me that more is coming out against her. Currently at best she gets censured by the House and the FEC fines her. She could still run for re-election—or at the least finish out her term of office.

By resigning she is publicly saying that what we know now is the tip of the iceberg. Once again, the legacy media, which defended her, was wrong. The Washington Post reports this, “Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.) on Sunday announced her resignation from Congress amid an ethics inquiry into allegations that she had an intimate relationship with a congressional staff member in her office.

“It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress,” Hill wrote in a statement. “This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country.” ) This is going to be an adult discussion. What Katie Hill has done is “adult”, but very immature. She is part of the House Committee claiming to hold hearings to Impeach President Trump? But is she up to it emotionally or with maturity? During the Kavanagh Supreme Court battle she asked what does Sen. Lindsay Graham have in HIS background he does not want exposed. She has never mentioned her “abuse” What she does claim is that her using a staffer on her campaign and a congressional staffer, for her sexual proclivities is because she “was abused” by her husband. Obviously she is not taking any responsibility for her actions. The real question is this: Is it possible that SHE was the abuser? Did she tell her husband she will sleep with whoever she wants, when she wants, take it or leave it? The best she will do is claim her actions were “misappropriate”. Isn’t that what Al Franken said, Matt Lauer said and the rest of the abusers of women? In this case it could be a woman who abused men and women. Here are words you need to know about Katie Hill—one or the other describes her—she is either a Cuckhold or she is a submissive. Either way it says that a sex partner can control her—make her do inappropriate things. That means we do not know if her votes are based on fact, ideology or the activities of the previous night. In the age of collusion—it has to be asked: Has she had any relations with somebody connected to Russia (isn’t that what Pelosi and Schiff or Rachel Maddow would ask of a Republican?)” On Saturday I ran a story about my FEC complaint about using her campaign dollars to finance her sex life. You can see the article here.

Gregory, Katie, Morgan–her friends

Katie Hill: Cuckhold or Submissive—Immature for Congress

Stephen Frank, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 10/28/19

This is a very adult conversation. There is a term to describe Katie Hill, if she was a man, “Cuckhold”—“

Noun 1. cuckold – a man whose wife committed adultery hubby, husband, married man – a married man; a woman’s partner in marriage wittol – an archaic term for a cuckold who knows about his wife’s infidelity but tolerates it Verb 1. cuckold – be sexually unfaithful to one’s partner in marriage; “She cheats on her husband”; “Might her husband be wandering?”

What is a female that commits the same determination? Shouldn’t it also be Cuckhold? We only have her word that she was “abused” by her husband. We only have her word for it. Note that she never tells how she was abused—emotionally, physically? This has been going on since at least 2010—so she has been abused all that time? Did she report it to the police, a friend? While running for Congress she was very open about her sexual proclivities? Is that evidence of her being abused—she ran on a Platform that included her sexual preferences?

If so, now that she has been exposed is she seeing a therapist for the abuse? Why not? Is she warning others not to live her life of abuse? Have not heard her say what she did was wrong—just “Misappropriate” (in real peoples language that means she was caught).

If a man can claim abuse by acting out with these sex acts—or if she told the husband take it or leave it, is this someone that should hold national secrets, impeach the President or set policy for our families and kids. It is obvious, she is too weak, emotionally and mentally, to be a member of the Congress.

There is another explanation. She says she was “abused” by her husband. Could it be that she is a “SUBMISSIVE”?

What is a submissive” “submissive – abjectly submissive; characteristic of a slave or servant; “slavish devotion to her job ruled her life”; “a slavish yes-man to the party bosses”- S.H.Adams; “she has become submissive and subservient”

That means she will do what others tell her to do—in this case Katie Hill is claiming she was abused by her husband, with at least a ten year period of submission. If her sex life was determined by a man, then is she submissive to other men—like Adam Schiff, Bernie Sanders?

She may be that weak. Her place then is not in the House of Representatives, but in therapy, working through her issues’

Katie Hill needs to act like an adult. Take responsibility for her life and actions, get help to find the path. In the meantime, she needs to at the least, take a leave of absence from Congress. Hill needs to take care of herself first.