Katie Hill was a member of Congress from my District in Simi Valley. This is very embarrassing. She used to advertise for bedmates (along with her husband) in cruise magazines. She used her campaign donations to bed a staffer—then used her congressional budget to keep her bed warm, Now, this lo class sex hungry person needs to stay in the headliners to keep her bed warm. Here is the latest: “Former Democratic congresswoman Katie Hill on Tuesday spoke at an anti-Trump rally in Los Angeles, where she repeated Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D., Mich.) line about impeaching President Donald Trump. “Everything is a blessing and a curse, right? But tonight I can be here and I am not a member of Congress and this is a solemn, solemn thing,” Hill said. “I can say tonight it’s time to impeach the motherf—er.” Hill’s comments were recorded by Breitbart.” This low class sex hungry person represented by district for eleven months. Her sex drive and bar room language may get her people to keep her warm, but as a professional, as a Member of Congress, she belongs in the Red Light District, not the District of Columbia.

Katie Hill Echoes Tlaib: ‘It’s Time to Impeach the Motherf—er’

Cameron Cawthorne, Washington Free Beacon, 12/18/19

Former Democratic congresswoman Katie Hill on Tuesday spoke at an anti-Trump rally in Los Angeles, where she repeated Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D., Mich.) line about impeaching President Donald Trump.

“Everything is a blessing and a curse, right? But tonight I can be here and I am not a member of Congress and this is a solemn, solemn thing,” Hill said. “I can say tonight it’s time to impeach the motherf—er.”

Hill’s comments were recorded by Breitbart.

Hill, who resigned in late October amid a House Ethics Committee investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct with a member of her staff, has been a vocal critic of Trump since the start of her tenure in Congress. After resigning from office, she took to Twitter to call Trump a “serial sexual predator” and told female voters to get him out of office.

Members of the media mourned the resignation of the Democratic “rising star.” Despite being out of office, Hill remains a frequent guest on MSNBC and CNN, where she regularly discusses developments in the impeachment process.

Tlaib made the same remark at a MoveOn reception near Capitol Hill in January shortly after being sworn into office.

“We’re going to go in there, and we’re going to impeach the motherf—er,” Tlaib said.