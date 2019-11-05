Katie Hill: Opposed to Trump-Not a Word About the Women Claiming Clinton Raped Them

By

Juanita Broderick, among others accused Bill Clinton of rape. There was evidence and proof. Yet, Katie Hill is upset someone exposed her social media sex photos—but not concerned about the women abused by Bill Clinton. “Hill’s Sunday tweet about a “sexual predator” being in the White House seems to be a response to more than a dozen women accusing Trump of sexual misconduct, including columnist E. Jean Carroll who said he raped her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. Trump’s own boasts of giving women unsolicited kisses and grabbing their genitalia nearly cost him the 2016 election after audio of the 2005 comments surfaced in the closing weeks of the campaign. So, she has no problem with the abuse of women by Bill Clinton, but makes claims—totally refuted that Trump did the same. What do I get out of this? Hill and the Democrats hate Republicans and have no problem with Democrats abusing women.

Katie Hill tells women make sure a ‘sexual predator no longer occupies the White House’

William Cummings, USA TODAY, Yahoo News, 11/4/129

WASHINGTON – Rep. Katie Hill, the California Democrat who resigned last week amid allegations of a sexual relationship with a staffer, posted a social media plea on Sunday night for women to turn out and vote in 2020.

“A year from now, we have a chance to show women and girls that we matter. Hopefully, we’ll elect a woman as President – if not, let’s work to make sure a serial sexual predator no longer occupies the White House,” she said in a tweet clearly referring to President Trump. “What are we as a nation going to do?”

“Ladies, show up,” she implored.

The freshman lawmaker had become the subject of a House ethics probe after allegations surfaced that she had a sexual relationship with her legislative director. Hill had said the allegations were “absolutely false” but admitted to an affair with another unnamed staffer.