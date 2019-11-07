Katie Hill PIMPS Herself On “Love Boat” Of Swingers—2/4/18!

By

During the midst of a campaign for Congress—just four months before the primary, Katie Hill and her husband decided to go on a cruise. No not a cruise to Alaska, the Bahamas or Hawaii. The purpose of the cruise for them and ALL the other passengers, was to have sex with strangers. The cruise is a hormone driven “LOVE BOAT”. While denouncing President Trump and his views and values, Katie Hill was going to spend a few days—in bed, with as many people as possible. “Hill and Helsep’s ad page is listed as Angelbutt-123, and says: “We are a freaky fun-loving couple looking for another freaky couple for some HOT, Steamy and Kinky encounters on our cruise to Mexico in February 2018. We have another female friend of ours joining us and adding another couple or a decent guy or a woman will make this Cruise an experience to remember. We are ok with soft or full swap in the same or in a different room. If interested send us a message.” This was an AD!! Previously they advertised on Reddit, in a section called “Wife Sharing” and another section “Would you F… My Wife”. Not only did they advertise, but there was a House of Representatives Ethics Committee probe asking if she used her office to get “bed warmers”. And the FEC complaint, noted in the Katie Grimes article that I filed, alleges she used her campaign donations to help keep her bed warm. What this shows is that she is driven by her hormones, not maturity or common sense. It is sad that she is so lacking in self confidence that she had to advertise to get bedmates—and use her position for the same purpose. Katie Hill, at the age of 31 was showing her immaturity. Did she run for Congress to help her community or to find a new group of bed hoppers?

With Hasty Resignation From Congress, Katie Hill Scandal Reveals Even More

‘Throuple’ allegations now include a complaint filed with FEC

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 11/7/19

Allegations and photos emerged of now-former U.S. Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) and her husband involved in a “throuple” threesome relationship with a young congressional staffer. Hill’s husband Kenny Heslep was also told “by numerous sources” that Hill had been involved in a sexual relationship for a year with her then-finance director, now Legislative Director, Graham Kelly, RedState reported.

Days later, DailyMail.com reported more photographs of Democrat Katie Hill posing naked with a tattoo of what appears to be a Nazi-era Iron Cross on her bikini line while smoking a bong and making out with her young female aide.”

Katie Hill screen capture (anon)

DailyMail.com also reported they had obtained a “cache of texts and intimate photographs which revealed Hill and Heslep had posted her naked photos online under a thread called ‘WouldYouF**kMyWife’?”

Hill’s Resignation

Hill has resigned from Congress, albeit claiming to be a victim of “revenge porn,” and she claimed her husband was abusive.

The suggestion has been made that Katie Hill’s speedy retreat was a sure sign that the revelations were not only true but that there were more coming. Well, California Globe is now in possession of some additional suggestive postings.

California Globe received a tip, with attached photo screen shots of Hill and her husband Kenny Helsep showing that they had a profile on www.cruiseshipmingle.com, a website used by people going on a cruise, to hook up sexually. The link for Cruise Ship Mingle says it “specializes in connecting Cruise Goers for amazing Cruise Hookups, Cruise Sex, Cruise Dating, Cruise Swinging & Other Cruise fun adventures.”

Hill and Helsep’s ad page is listed as Angelbutt-123, and says:

“We are a freaky fun-loving couple looking for another freaky couple for some HOT, Steamy and Kinky encounters on our cruise to Mexico in February 2018. We have another female friend of ours joining us and adding another couple or a decent guy or a woman will make this Cruise an experience to remember. We are ok with soft or full swap in the same or in a different room. If interested send us a message.”

Katie Hill. (cruiseshipmingle.com screen capture)Katy Hill. (cruiseshipmingle.com screen capture)

We checked out the latest tip and saw for ourselves the cruise line advertisement

Federal Elections Commission Violations

It has also been alleged that when Katie Hill was a candidate, she and her campaign staffer went on vacation and other personal trips together during the campaign.

A complaint filed (below) with the FEC says the staffer, Morgan Desjardins, was paid to be available for personal and private purposes unrelated to the Representative’s congressional campaign. As such, as a candidate in the 2017-2018 election cycle, Rep. Katie Hill misused campaign funds for her personal use, the complaint alleges.

The complaint was filed with the FEC by 31-year Simi Valley resident and Katie Hill constituent, Stephen Frank.

“Representative Hill appears to have used campaign funds for over a year to employ an individual with whom she was having an improper, personal relationship,” the FEC complaint says. “Every campaign committee disbursement to Ms. Desjardins throughout 2018 can be viewed not as the fulfillment of a commitment, obligation or expense to the candidate’s campaign, but as a means to keep an individual close and available to the candidate for personal and private purposes unrelated to campaign activities.”

The Hasty Resignation

Many have expressed wonder at Hill’s hasty, almost knee-jerk resignation, given that many politicians who have had equally damning, or worse revelations, have weathered their own scandals.

California’s own Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA), who together with his wife, pleaded not guilty in 2018 to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, falsification of records and aiding and abetting in the prohibited use of campaign contributions totaling more than $250,000, the Los Angles Times reported. Hunter remains in office, and is being challenged by Republicans in the next election.

Of the top politicians in Virginia, Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam was under pressure to resign (but did not) after photos from his 1984 medical school yearbook surfaced, showing him in blackface and KKK robes. A college professor has accused Virginia Lt. Gov., Justin Fairfax of sexually assaulting her in 2004, an accusation the Washington Post called “credible.” A second accuser went public, saying that the lieutenant governor had raped her in college, Vox reported. And, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring — who would have been the next in the line of succession after Fairfax — revealed that he had also appeared in blackface at a college party in the 1980s, according to the Associated Press. Northam, Fairfax and Herring did not resign.

Texas Republican Congressman Joe Barton announced he would retire — after initially refusing to – when a nude photo of him, and sexually explicit messages to a constituent surfaced in the media in 2017 during the #MeToo scandals. Barton announced instead he would leave Congress in 2018 because, “There are enough people who lost faith in me that it’s time to step aside and let there be a new voice for the 6th district in Washington,” Vox reported.

The California Legislature endured a couple of recent awkward years when several male members of the Legislature were accused of sexual abuse, sexual harassment or sexual misconduct. Even female Assembly member, Cristina Garcia, was accused by Assembly staffer Daniel Fierro, of groping him at the annual Assembly softball game in Sacramento. And a lobbyist, allegedly accused Garcia of attempting to grab his crotch – charges Garcia denied. Fierro filed a complaint in early 2019 for damages against Garcia, the State Assembly, the Assembly Rules Committee and the State of California. Garcia became a prominent member of the #WeSaidEnough group of hundreds of State Capitol women who signed a letter protesting harassment—by men.

It is not our place to judge Katie Hill — that is for the voters in the 25th congressional district to decide. But it appears there is more than “revenge porn” involved.

We will follow the FEC complaint as well, and welcome future tips.