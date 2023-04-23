By

WATCH: Katie Porter Blames Criticism of Her Staff Abuse on RACISM

BY BEN BARTEE , PJ Media, 4/17/23

This is not an incorrect headline.

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) has, of course, consistently blamed criticism of her performance in office on sexism like any good neoliberal politician would. But she also recently piloted a new little victimization narrative for herself by complaining about racism, just to shake things up.

Porter’s recent cry of racism comes in the context of her travels through the corporate media circuit to promote herself as demented Dianne Feinstein’s replacement as one of California’s two senators.

As part of her campaign, Porter graced ABC’s The View, toxic cesspit of performative feminism that it is, for a daytime TV propaganda tour.

In doing so, one of the cooperative hosts teed Porter up with a softball question about the recent scandals that have engulfed her office.

“We see, and I saw this as a professor certainly, female professors, particularly women of color, get much worse teaching evaluations,” Porter explains. “We see this again and again — lots of the so-called bad bosses are women and disproportionately people of color.”

I understand that the reason this claim is so ludicrous does not need to be explained and that doing so is an insult to the audience’s intelligence. But, for the sake of journalistic thoroughness, here it goes anyway:

Porter is perhaps one of the whitest members of Congress in a sea of Martha’s Vineyard-style whiteness. In her demeanor, in her oratory style, in her dress, in her sensibilities. Everything about Porter screams “upper-crust white liberal.” If you close your eyes and conjure an image of “white feminist liberal,” Porter and her menopausal hairstyle and her pantsuit should immediately come to mind.

There is nothing remotely Person of Color™-ish about her, no matter how bad she wishes there were for all of the political protection that it incurs to horrendous political figures such as herself.

The more that Porter is exposed to the public, the less likable she becomes.

As PJ Media’s Matt Margolis reported, Porter recently appeared on Bill Maher’s show in anticipation of more fawning adoration, which she largely received.

However, any positive coverage she may have generated for herself while there was overshadowed by her transparently ignorant smear of swimmer Riley Gaines, which was swiftly fact-checked by Piers Morgan.