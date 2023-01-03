Katie Porter Makes Racist statements:  Media Ignores

By

We know the Democrat Party is the historically racist Party in America. They defended slavery, created Jim Crow laws, demanded segregation and still believes black Americans (and women) are not capable to getting a job, going to college or getting credit without government interceding. So, it comes as NO surprise that the Marxist member of Congress, Katie Porter is a racist. “On Friday, a former employee of Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) went public with charges that Porter had made racist comments to her staff and “ridiculed others for reporting sexual harassment,” according to Fox News Digital. However, none of the big three networks (ABC, CBS, and NBC) covered the story of Porter’s racism or the hostile working environment of her office in the days since.” That makes her the leading Democrat for the U.S. Senate in 2024, for Feinstein’s seat. Adam Schiff is your run of the mill liar—Porter is the real thing for Democrats.

A Dem Congresswoman Used Racist Slurs Against Staff, and the Mainstream Media Couldn’t Care Less

BY MATT MARGOLIS, PJ Media, 1/3/22

On Friday, a former employee of Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) went public with charges that Porter had made racist comments to her staff and “ridiculed others for reporting sexual harassment,” according to Fox News Digital. However, none of the big three networks (ABC, CBS, and NBC) covered the story of Porter’s racism or the hostile working environment of her office in the days since.

“Instead of reporting Porter’s apparent racial slurs and other inappropriate comments against her staff, on Monday evening, the three nightly newscasts (ABC’s World News Tonight, CBS Evening News, and NBC Nightly News) covered a scaffolding collapse in Charlotte, North Carolina (ABC & NBC), and actor Jeremy Renner’s injury in a snow plow accident (CBS),” reports Newsbusters. It seems that those stories were more important than a Democrat using racial slurs… you know… because of the narrative.

One staffer also says that Porter “ridiculed people after they had reported sexual harassment in her office” and even “made fun of individuals whose parents passed away from COVID.”

Anonymous former Porter staffers also leaked screenshots of texts showing Porter’s abusive behavior.

Gee, I wonder why the media isn’t interested. If a Republican had been accused of making racist statements, you know it would have received endless media coverage until he or she resigned.

The mainstream media will always protect Democrats, and therefore it is up to us to make sure that you know the facts that the mainstream media doesn’t want you to know about.

