By

Katie Porter claims to be a woman rights leader. Yet, she is defending ending women in sports. Yup, she wants to eliminate women from sports competition—allowing men to take over the sports. Why does Porter hate women? “Porter added that she disagreed with Gaines and that sporting bodies should be the ones to determine whether transgender people get to compete against biological males or females. Morgan chimed in and asked what Porter disagreed with exactly. “I think that what she has done is try to turn this – we talked about people becoming – using things to kind of get likes and get clicks,” Porter said, pointing to Maher. Morgan added, “That’s not what she’s doing.” Porter opposes women defending women to participate in sports. Who should make the decision—Lea or Dylan?

Katie Porter, Piers Morgan clash over Riley Gaines’ efforts to keep women’s sports fair

Gaines has been fighting for women athletes in sports

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News, 4/16/23

Former NCAA star swimmer Riley Gaines was a topic of conversation Friday night on “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., and pundit Piers Morgan discussed Dylan Mulvaney and the Bud Light partnership controversy when the conversation veered into Lia Thomas, a trans woman athlete born as a biological male, winning a women’s NCAA Championship in the 500 freestyle last year and tying with Gaines in a separate event. Porter said people should be able to have a civil debate over limitless self-identity and what that means for a society.

Porter added that she disagreed with Gaines and that sporting bodies should be the ones to determine whether transgender people get to compete against biological males or females. Morgan chimed in and asked what Porter disagreed with exactly.

“I think that what she has done is try to turn this – we talked about people becoming – using things to kind of get likes and get clicks,” Porter said, pointing to Maher.

Morgan added, “That’s not what she’s doing.”

“All I’ve seen her do is stand up for women’s rights to fairness and equality. She actually competed against Lia Thomas, and it was obviously unfair,” Morgan said. “Lia Thomas won one of the races in the NCAA Championships by 50 seconds against a bunch of biological females who simply couldn’t keep up. That cannot be right. It cannot be fair.”

Porter said it’s something sporting bodies should be handling instead.

“And by the way, Riley is speaking up for herself – and that is her prerogative and I respect her free speech,” Porter said as Morgan maintained that Gaines was “speaking up for every female athlete in the world.”

Morgan said there are two solutions to the issue – transgender people could compete against members of their biological gender or begin the creation of an open category.

“What you cannot do is continue to allow more and more trans athletes to start decimating women’s records – in some cases irrevocably,” he said. “It’s just not fair.”