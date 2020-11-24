By

California is now part of the race for Senator in the State of Georgia. Not in a good way. “Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) cited grim homicide data from Los Angeles on Monday to warn Georgia voters that left-wing Democrats’ call to “defund the police” could have dire consequences for the Peach State. “Los Angeles has hit 300 homicides for the first time in a decade — yet left-wing politicians there are cutting police funding,” she tweeted. This is happening in cities across America. And it must end. “I will ALWAYS stand with law enforcement and for law & order.” While Los Angeles is an open war zone, at least folks in other States can see what happens when Democrats control a city or State. My lead story yesterday was about the LAPD creating a department of discrimination and racism—the purpose is to hire and promote officers on the basis of race, national origin or gender—not abilities. Feel safe in L.A.? It is time to end government sanctioned racism. At least the people of Georgia can be saved.

Kelly Loeffler Cites L.A. Homicide Increase to Warn Georgia About Liberal Policies

Joel B. Pollak, Breitbart, 11/23/20

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) cited grim homicide data from Los Angeles on Monday to warn Georgia voters that left-wing Democrats’ call to “defund the police” could have dire consequences for the Peach State.

“Los Angeles has hit 300 homicides for the first time in a decade — yet left-wing politicians there are cutting police funding,” she tweeted. This is happening in cities across America. And it must end.

“I will ALWAYS stand with law enforcement and for law & order.”

Loeffler is running against Democrat Raphael Warnock in the Jan. 5 runoff for U.S. Senate.

Warnock has said that he opposes “defund the police” but supports efforts to “responsibly fund law enforcement” and “reimagine policing,” which critics say is the same thing as defunding police.

Earlier this year, one of Warnock’s advisers tweeted: “The movement to defund the police isn’t as radical as some may think.” The left-wing Working Families Party, which supports Warnock, also supports “defund the police.”

As Breitbart News and others noted, Los Angeles hit 300 homicides last weekend, the highest level since 2009, in the wake of Mayor Eric Garcetti’s decision in June to defund the police by $150 million. The funds are to be redistributed to “communities of color.”

The Los Angeles Police Department’s homicide division was targeted for cuts. Other departments, like sexual assault and animal cruelty, have been eliminated.