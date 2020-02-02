Kennelly: Joe Biden: Not Fit for Command

By

Ed Kennelly is a young writer, living in Tennessee. A recent college graduate, he is looking to get involved in politics and public policy. The California Political News and Views welcomes Ed as a new periodic writer. Today the Democrats of Iowa will decide on their choice for nominee. Joe Biden, based on his forty years of foreign policy “leadership”, he would be a disaster. The major bad decisions on foreign policy were made ye him. “Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, who served alongside Biden in the Obama administration, summed up Biden’s ineptitude in regards to foreign policy by saying, “Biden has been wrong on every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” At least Biden has been consistent—always wrong.

Joe Biden: Not Fit for Command

Edward Kennelly, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 2/3/20

Joe Biden often boasts of his foreign policy experience on the campaign trail. He says he is the most qualified candidate running for President and that he will be, “Ready on day one.” He says that he will stand up to our enemies and reclaim our standing on the international stage. However, his readiness to lead does not amount to much if he has been wrong on multiple major foreign policy decisions.

As a freshmen senator, Biden voted against sending military aid to South Vietnam in 1975 to help our allies defend themselves from the impending North Vietnamese threat. In 1975 America withdrew their remaining forces from Vietnam allowing the communists to invade South Vietnam and conquer Saigon. The North Vietcong killed thousands of South Vietnamese civilians and military personal because they were not able to adequately defend themselves.

During the 1980’s Biden opposed President Ronald Reagan’s Strategic Defense Initiative. He did not vote to increase our defense spending when Reagan was in an arms race with the Soviet Union. General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev could not keep up with funding in fear of going bankrupt. They eventually did go bankrupt. Their bankruptcy played a large role in the collapse of the Soviet Union. In 1991 the Berlin Wall came tumbling down and the Soviet Union was no more.

Biden voted also against the first Gulf War. On January 12, 1991 he voted no on S.J. Res. 2 Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq. This resolution passed with a 52-47 vote. It allowed President George H.W. Bush to use military force against Saddam Hussain and Iraqi terrorist in response to their invasion of Kuwait. Through several months of U.S. airstrikes on Iraq and a troop deployment in Kuwait, Saddam Hussain and his allies fled from Kuwait. Stability and order quickly returned to Kuwait. While many Democrats feared that Bush would deploy troops in Iraq to make sure Saddam Hussain paid for invading Kuwait, he never did. This short war lasted less than a year and resulted in minimum U.S. casualties.

More than ten years later Biden voted to allow President George W. Bush to use military action in Iraq. On October 11, 2002 he voted for H J Res 114-Use of Military Force Against Iraq. The Bush administration got the public and Congress to support the war by way of unreliable claims that Iraq was harboring and producing weapons of mass destruction. Since 2003, America has been in an over decades long war in Iraq with no clear signs of getting out. America’s involvement in Iraq has resulted in the total breakdown of order and stability to that part of the world. In addition to this, thousands upon thousands of American soldiers have died. Hundreds of thousands of Iraqis died.

When Biden was elected Vice President, his foolery came with him. Biden opposed the raid to kill Osama Bin Laden. He did not know if Bin Laden was in the compound in Pakistan. When President Barak Obama asked if they should send a raid to Osama Bin Laden’s compound, Biden said, “Mr. President, my suggestion is don’t go.” He said he wanted to wait for more information to confirm that he was actually there. On May 2, 2011, Obama ordered Seal Team Six to raid the compound resulting in death of Osama Bin Laden. During the 2020 Presidential Campaign trial, Biden denies that he opposed the raid.

Biden is not fit for command because he has a history of making terrible foreign policy decisions as a Senator and as Vice President. Biden would not know when to help our allies, when to use force against our enemies, or when to avoid military conflict. Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, who served alongside Biden in the Obama administration, summed up Biden’s ineptitude in regards to foreign policy by saying, “Biden has been wrong on every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”