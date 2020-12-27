Kennelly: A Turning Point for America

By

A Turning Point for America

Edward Kennelly, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 12/28/20

(Edward is a Generation Z conservative. He is seeking his Master’s in Public Administration at the University of Memphis. He has worked on several local and state-wide political races. He resides in Bartlett, Tennessee)

We are at a crossroads as a nation. Marxist want to make this a totalitarian state where the government dictates what everyone does and thinks. They do not want anyone to have freedom. Conservatives however, want to persevere the freedoms articulated by our Founding Fathers. Conservatives support the free market and they support individualism. Will we live in a free nation or an oppressive Marxist state?

Young people are the future of our country. For America to continue to thrive as a nation we need to continue to have conservative values. We need to have people who love America and everything that it stands for. We need to have leaders who follow the Constitution and continue to allow Americans to exercise their freedoms.

Since most Universities and high schools have pushed a liberal agenda, the youth tend to be progressive. In colleges and high schools all throughout the country young people are being taught that capitalism is an oppressive system. They are told that white people are to blame for all of America’s problems. Black students are taught that they are victims due to living in a racist society. Students are also taught to hate the West. They are taught to hate our Founding Fathers. These dangerous ideas have produced a generation of young people who hate America and who have adopted a victimhood mentality. These future generations of leaders are at risk of supporting anti-American values. They are at risk of supporting policies which will infringe our freedoms. This is even more relevant this year since our government has been getting us accustomed to living in a totalitarian state by going on lockdown, making everyone wear masks, and, in some cases, preventing people from attending church.

According to a poll conducted by YouGov in 2019, Millennials were more likely to support socialist candidates than previous generations. About 70% of the young adults polled said that they were willing to vote for socialist candidates. Generation Z also had negative views on capitalism. Only 49% of these respondents had a favorable view of capitalism while 64% of such respondents were willing to vote for a socialist candidate.

Most young people aged fourteen to twenty-five are effected by the ideas that adults in their lives tell them. Many young people blindly follow the leftist doctrine of their teachers because they were not raised to think for themselves. Since so many parents do not teach their children to think for themselves, then teachers and professors have an enormous impact on the thinking of their students.

To combat the liberal agenda in schools, Charlie Kirk founded Turning Point USA in 2012. Turning Point USA “empowers young people to promote the principles of free markets and limited government.” They also teach students to appreciate capitalism and America. Kirk hopes that Turning Point USA will produce a generation of leaders who love America and the free market.

I was fortunate enough to attend this year’s Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida from December 19-22. I was informed that anywhere from 5,000 to 7,000 individuals attended this event. When I arrived at the West Palm Beach Airport I took an Uber with two men who traveled to the event from Nashville. One of these guys was a musician who is working on his first country music album. When we arrived at the convention we waited in a long line to receive our badges and to get our temperatures checked due to COVID-19.

After receiving my attendee pass I walked over to the Hilton hotel that was connected to the convention center. I was staying at a Hilton hotel, so I figured that this was the correct one. It was not until after I talked to the receptionist that I figured out that I went to the wrong Hilton. However, while there, I was fortunate to meet Congressman Matt Gaetz and Congressman-elect Madison Cawthorn. I got a picture with both of them. I asked Mr. Cawthorn which committee he will be on. He told me that he will be on the Foreign Affairs Committee. I asked him how we should punish China for their handling of COVID. He told me that we should continue to place tariffs on them.

I checked into my hotel. After checking in I made my way back to the convention. The event started at 4:00 PM and I arrived at around 4:30 PM. I made my way to the front since I already had my convention pass. I did not know then that I would not be able to get inside for the remainder of the night. We were informed that the mayor of West Palm Beach, Florida changed the rules for the convention reducing the number of people allowed into the venue. We were informed by the head of security that 5,000 people were there that night, but only 1,800 were allowed into the auditorium. Leftist news groups such as Vanity Fair said that only a few hundred people were refused admission. This is not true, since the head of security informed us that over 2,000 were barred from attending. Several people were angry about not being able to listen to the speakers in-person. Thankfully Turning Point USA fixed this problem the next day when they had some speakers speak outside.

That night I talked to a few people who were personal friends of Congressman-elect Madison Cawthorn. They knew Madison when he was a businessman in North Carolina and they helped work on his congressional race.

That night I had dinner with two women. They told me that they wanted to be stay-at-home mothers. We talked about how important it is for children to have their mothers at home to raise them. They admitted that due to feminism most mothers prefer careers over raising their children full-time. We also agreed that the husband should be the head of the house. These were the traditional roles of men and women in society.

My favorite speakers at the convention were Allie Stuckey, Michael Knowles, Charlie Kirk, and the panel with three incoming congresswomen. Stuckey gave an interesting speech. She said that by making the government their god, “leftists get human nature wrong.” Socialists violate two commandments, which are: thou shall not steal and thou shall not covet. Leftism gets human nature wrong because they remove God from the picture. Every major leftwing movement that failed in the 20th century started with a secular movement that ended in bloodshed. People in those societies were taught they were dispensable and that they had no rights.

Michael Knowles did a review of 2020. He blamed China for the release of COVID-19 and the destruction of America’s economy. He blamed China, the media, and election fraud for the election of Joe Biden.

Charlie Kirk spoke about the importance of discipline in one’s life. He encouraged us to use social media less and to read more. He told us that we should spend more time making content on social media instead of consuming it. Finally, Brown held a panel with Congresswomen-elect Lauren Boebert, Kat Cammack, and Mary Miller. They each talked about being ordinary Americans. They were all down to earth and charismatic. These women were tired of leftists taking away their freedoms so they ran for office.

A constant theme among speakers is that we are the future of this country. Like our fathers before us, we have an enormous responsibility to uphold the values of our Founding Fathers. We are future politicians, businessmen, doctors, lawyers, engineers, teachers and entrepreneurs. We are also future mothers and fathers. It is up to our generation to guarantee that our children will continue to live in a free society. This year has presented the greatest challenge yet for Millennials and Generation Z, however our fathers and mothers have persevered through harder times. We declared our freedom from Great Britain, ended slavery in the U.S., defeated Nazi Germany, and brought down the Soviet Union.

To ensure that we continue to thrive as a nation we must hold China accountable and continue to elect patriots who believe in freedom. Millennials and Generation Z must take up the mantel and fight for liberty. Young conservatives will continue to fight for our freedoms because, unlike our parents, we grew up in an America where our freedom of speech and freedom of religion have been threatened. We are fighters. We will overcome.