Kennelly: Congressmen Joe Walsh’s Thoughts on President Trump and the Coronavirus

Well, finally, the primaries for President are over—though serval States have postponed them. Yet, we got to know very few of them. Bernie was always mad, Joe was always confused, Bill Weld wanted to be a Democrat, Hillary wanted to run. Then you had candidates that knew they could not win (Weld knew he couldn’t but pretended he could) but ran to make a point. One of those was former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh. He is now a radio talk show host, former Trump supporter, now Trump hater. Edward Kennelly, with the assist of Harper Price, are interviewing former presidential candidates to find out why they ran and what they hoped to gain from the effort. You will see, next week another presidential candidate interview, that of Virmin Supreme (Google him). Yes, that is his legal name and he has quite a history of activism and controversy. Politics is serious business, but you also have to have in election season. At the bottom of these interviews is what American politics is all about—free speech, a good debate and issues that should be heard.

Congressmen Joe Walsh’s Thoughts on President Trump and the Coronavirus

Edward Kennelly, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 4/20/20

My colleague, Harper Price, arranged a phone interview with former Congressmen Joe Walsh. We were both supposed to interview Mr. Walsh, but Harper was unable to participate. On April 15, 2020 I had the pleasure of doing the phone interview with former U.S. House of Representatives member Joe Walsh. Mr. Walsh and I discussed his thoughts on the Tea Party, President Trump, and the Coronavirus. Walsh was a U.S. Congressmen representing Illinois’s 8th Congressional District from 2011 to 2013. After leaving office he hosted a nationwide conservative radio show. In 2016 he supported Donald Trump for President. He vehemently opposed Hillary Clinton’s candidacy. He even tweeted, “If Trump losses, I’m grabbing my musket. You in?” Since Trump was elected Walsh has become very critical of him. In 2020 Walsh announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for President. He dropped out after a poor showing in the Iowa Caucus. He now says, “I’d rather have a Democrat in the White House than Donald Trump.”

Kennelly: “Under the Obama administration, did the Republicans compromise their values when working with the Democrats?”

Walsh responded, “Republicans have compromised their values, not just when working with Democrats but also when ruling themselves. When Trump got elected three years ago, Republicans controlled both the House and the Senate and they didn’t act like Republicans. They had no Democrats to deal with. So, the problem is Republicans have been compromising their values for a long time.”

Kennelly: “Do you still ideologically identify with the Tea Party Movement? Do you still identity with the likes of Paul Ryan and Ted Cruz?”

Walsh: “I still call myself a Tea Party conservative more than I do a Republican.” He went on to explain, “The Republican Party has become the party of Trump and it’s become a cult. I’m a conservative because I believe in freedom and limited government. I believe in free trade and balanced budgets.” However he went on to say, “Right now, to be a successful Republican all you have to say is you believe in Donald Trump. So no, I don’t identify as a Republican. I most certainly do identify with the Tea Party.”

Kennelly: “To follow up on that question, why did you stop supporting President Trump, since you supported him in 2016 when he ran for President?”

Walsh: “I voted for him in 2016, like a lot of people did. I couldn’t vote for Hillary. He wasn’t Hillary. When I voted for him I thought, yeah Donald Trump is kind of a goof, but maybe he’ll appoint a few good people and maybe a few good things might happen. It became clear to me after he won that he lies almost every time he opens his mouth. I cannot support a president who constantly lies like Donald Trump lies. Finally, I can’t support him because I think he’s a traitor. He encouraged Russia to screw with our elections in 2016. He stood in front of the world in Helsinki in 2018 and said, “I believe Putin not my own people.” Continuing, Walsh said, “He got impeached a few months ago because he tried to pressure another foreign country to screw with our elections. I can’t support that, that’s disloyal.”

Kennelly: “Is there anything that President Trump has done that you have agreed with?

Walsh: “Sure, and again yes it’s not about the policies. He moved our embassy to Jerusalem. I am very pro-Israeli. We’ve gotten a lot of good conservative judges since Trump became President. I always like to cut taxes. I didn’t like his tax cuts, but it’s always good to cut taxes. He has eliminated some government regulations. So, I certainly liked some of his policies. I don’t like a lot of his policies. The reason I opposed Trump has nothing to do with policy, it’s all about who he is. That’s the whole point of my book: F-Silence. It’s about him, the threat that he is.”

We then went on to discuss the Coronavirus.

Kennelly: “How does the Coronavirus compare to other major crises in your lifetime such as 9/11 and the 2008 Stock Market Crash?”

Walsh: “I’m older than you. I have never in my lifetime seen anything like this. This is like a once every hundred year natural disaster. Even after 9/11, which was a horrible day, President Bush, at the time, encouraged everybody to go out and shop and work and buy things to support America. This is the first time in my lifetime where the government is literally telling and ordering people to stay at home, to not work. The government shutdown our economy overnight. I have never seen anything like this. And it’s going to last for a while.”

Kennelly: “It is crazy. It wasn’t even this bad during the Spanish Influenza because the entire country wasn’t on lockdown then, it was only certain cities.”

Walsh: “You’re right, this is like a fifty state Katrina. This is a natural disaster. Look, I’m a libertarian. I generally don’t want government doing much, but when it comes to something like this, I’m ok with it. Again we leave it up to our states. President Trump is an idiot. He didn’t turn the economy off and he can’t open things up again. Thank God we have federalism. It is up to our governors to open up their states again. They probably did the right thing. If they hadn’t done what they did, if we hadn’t all stayed in our homes we could have millions of Americans infected and who knows how many people would have died.”

As the interview was winding down I asked him what he hoped his political legacy would be.

Walsh, speaking in the third person, answered: “That he consistently fought through the issues he believed in. We’re too tribal. If Barack Obama, when he was president, had said my authority is absolute, like what Trump said, conservatives, like me, would have gone crazy. Since Trump said it most conservatives kept quiet. When Barack Obama increased the debt we conservatives yelled but when Donald Trump increases the debt conservatives don’t say boo. I hope my legacy is that I cared about the issues and the Constitution more than I did any politician so I would call out a politician no matter what political party they were.”