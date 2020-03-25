Kennelly: Democrats Play Partisan Politics as Our Country Burns

By

Democrats Play Partisan Politics as Our Country Burns

By Edward Kennelly, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 3/26/20

Since the coronavirus first emerged in Wuhan, China it has spread to 150 different countries. During that time period the number infected and the number of fatalities has drastically increased. Currently there are over 400,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with over 18,000 deaths. Over 100,000 infected people have recovered from the deadly disease. In the U.S. over 50,000 people have the virus and roughly 600 people have died from it.

President Trump and the World Health Organization (WHO) have taken precautionary measures in hopes of limiting the spread of this deadly diseases. President Trump has banned travel into the United States from several highly infected areas such as China and the European Union. Several states and local governments have closed public schools until further notice. Most Universities and College in the United States has transitioned to online classes for the rest of the semester. This is all done in hopes that children and young adults do not spread the virus to their family or teachers. Individuals who are over fifty and who have preexisting conditions such as diabetes’s, heart disease, or asthma have a greater risk of death if infected. While younger people are more likely to survive if infected it is not always the case. A 36 year old female school principle died from the virus in New York City.

Several businesses throughout the country have also closed their doors in hopes of “flattening the curve.” Businesses all across the country are closing their doors in the wake of this epidemic. Several non-essential business are closing their doors. Malco movie theaters, clothing stores, and department stores are closed throughout the nation. Several states have issued a stay-at-home order. California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Ohio have ordered all dine-in restaurants, bars, and gyms to close in their states. Several other states have since followed suit. Some states have issued the order for the closure of all non-essential businesses in their states. Millions of workers are out of a job because of these orders. How will individuals or families be able to afford the basics necessities of life if they are not earning any income? Roughly 49% of society live paycheck to paycheck. How will they afford food, housing, and the basic necessitates of life? How will they be able to pay their bills? There will be an increase in people living in poverty. Some perhaps may commit suicide out of hopelessness.

This is where the federal government should come in and provide aid to these struggling families. Sadly the Democratic Party has not acted to help the American people. On March 23, 2020 Senate Democrats prevented a rescue bill from passing. The bill would have provided $1,200 to individuals, $2,400 for couples, and $3,000 for families. The money would not be given to people with higher levels of income. In addition to this roughly $350 billion dollars would be given to small businesses so that they would continue to make payroll. The bill also includes increased unemployment benefits and an additional $242 billion dollars in emergency approbations to combat the virus. This would have included funding for childcare and food stamps. For the second time Democrats stopped a relief bill from passing because they claimed that it helped businesses and the rich over ordinary Americans. Every day an agreement is not reached is another day a family goes hungry. Every day an agreement is not reached increases the likelihood that crimes might spin out of control. Out of desperation some people will break into others’ homes looking for food. Some may even kill themselves out of hopelessness knowing they cannot provide for themselves. Giving families and individuals money to meet their basic needs would provide necessary aid during this crisis. With WHO predicting the U.S. will become the new epicenter for the disease when will the Democrats act? When will the Democrats learn that helping the public is more important than making Trump look bad? When will they discover that nasty partisanship does not lead to results? Let’s hope Republicans and Democrats can reach an agreement to help the American public soon.