Kennelly: Presidential Candidate Vermin Supreme on his 2020 Campaign

By

I love candidates for office. Most are serious, want to win and try hard to prove they are qualified. Then you have the fun candidates—with a sliver of serious discussion of issues. Others bring us entertainment to a serious time in our nations history. Best yet are those candidates like Vermin Supreme (legal name) who makes fun of the policies and politics of the Establishment. “I have always run for social change through shameless self-promotion. I’ve been using it in previous years to offer my critique on the electoral system and against the police state. I found that libertarians were a lot more compassionate and loving lot with a lot more realistic ideas then I had given them credit for, because I have such a base of support in the party and a very large base of support outside of the party that I could be seen or utilized as a good recruiting tool [for the libertarian party]. “ Let us lose our sense of humor—even a joke can have a serious side, making an important point.

Presidential Candidate Vermin Supreme on his 2020 Campaign

Edward Kennelly, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 4/30/20

Vermin Supreme is a person who is known for running for president. He has run in every presidential election since 1992. He wears an upside down boot for a hat. He promises free ponies and mandatory tooth brushing if elected. He jokingly challenged Governor Chris Christie to a debate in 2016. When the Governor did not debate him, Supreme called him a chicken. Supreme is very popular with the youth. Millions of people watch his videos on YouTube. He has become an internet meme. I did a Zoom interview with 2020 Libertarian Presidential Candidate Vermin Supreme on April 22, 2020. We discussed his campaign and his thoughts on the Coronavirus.

Kennelly: Why are you running for President?

Supreme: I am running for president because I can. The Constitution puts up a very low bar for one’s ability to be president of the United States. Running for president is a simple self-declarative statement. Once you say the magic phrase ‘I am running for president’ it becomes an indisputable fact. The mere fact that you, in your mind, are running for president and have said you are makes it a real thing.

I have been utilizing the forum running for president. For the past 27 years I have been running ultimately a satirical and nonsensical campaign that has been anchored by the boot on my head and the crazy talking points that have such amazing resonance with the people. But ultimately that wasn’t really real. For the past eight election cycles my election year consisted of the New Hampshire Primary for a week or so followed up by showing up at the DNC and RNC conventions and perhaps the inauguration. So a full investment of four weeks out of a year, every four years. But, because of my presentation and my ability to utilize the massive media presence in New Hampshire during the primaries and my campaign strategies of non-linear messaging and my interactions with candidates of duopoly I was able to parlay that into a certain level of notoriety. Running in the past gave me a level of notoriety that I was able to make a legitimate offer to the libertarian party to become an actual candidate this go around. This past year would have been a spoof campaign but I was recruited by Desiree Lindsay, my campaign manager, in Texas, and she asked me if I was interested in making a more serious campaign run. This seemed like a very natural extension.

Kennelly: Do you think we take our elected officials too seriously? Do you think the people are just as smart as the politicians?

Supreme: Yes and no. It depends on the politician and why they are in politics. There are some very smart people who are representing us. I suspect a person who was willing to put in the work to become informed and have a good grasp of what is best for their constituents [are also well informed]. Citizens/politician is preferable to professional politician.

There are a lot of things I don’t know. There are many policies that I don’t know about. It is the Herman Cain defense. Cain said that he was going to surround himself with a lot of very smart people. They would give their opinions and I would synthesize that information and make a very informed opinion based on factual information that is presented.

Kennelly: As a libertarian do you believe all drugs should be legalized?

Supreme: That is indeed in our platform. It is covered under a couple of different points. One is the bodily autonomy part where it states that we respect you as an individual to be willing and knowledgeable enough with your own self to know what you should ingest and responsible enough to understand the consequences. So ultimately, ‘Yes.’ We are for ending the war on drugs. [We support] legalizing or decriminalizing all drugs. The particular model would be looking at Portugal. They [legalized drugs] and the rates of addiction went down. Education and treatment takes place over the probation law enforcement.

It is ultimately up to an individual to possess or take drugs. I totally agree with that party platform plank. I agreed with it before looking at the libertarian party platform. Many of my political beliefs were affirmed in this political party.

Kennelly: What is your response to people who say that third party candidates take away votes from major party candidates and may even cost them the election such as in the cases of Ross Perot or Ralph Nader?

Supreme: I don’t buy into the notion of a spoiler candidate. I believe a person has the right to vote for the candidate he believes is the best candidate. How can you claim to be for democracy if you denigrate somebody for voting for their heart under their best judgement? I believe that’s a condescending look at people who vote for third parties. Every vote is an earned vote. One of my selling points as a candidate with the LP [libertarian party] is that, in my staff, I am the most likely candidate in the race to get up to 5% in the general election. That could be perceived as enough to tip an election. But I fully believe that it is incumbent upon the duopolies who have vast resources and the rules running the elections if they can’t make up 5% difference, that is totally on them. If they screw the pooch and put up a candidate that people aren’t going to vote for over principles, I cannot be responsible being the candidate they choose to vote for or instead of. I believe that people are just sick and tired of being fed the line that they are voting for the lesser evil.

Kennelly: What do you think about the government’s reaction to the Coronavirus? Do you think the government overreacted or didn’t do enough?

Supreme: It depends on what level of government and on which particular items. The lack of preparedness by FEMA to the bad decisions of the president in defunding the CDC’s response team to claiming the virus was a hoax [resulted] in a lot of failures. These failures pushed the government into doing more drastic enforcement measures. There is not a lot more common sense things than to stay at home and wash your hands frequently. This [disease] spreads so fast that it overwhelms the medical complex. I believe the enforcement has been a little excessive. There are different places of recreation that people could be able to enjoy while maintaining social distancing.

There is a serious balance that needs to be addressed between what is allowed and what isn’t allowed. I’m fully understanding that medical emergencies at various times tweak our civil liberties. Our civil liberties on a day to day basis are trampled pretty regularly. This is just upping the ante.

Kennelly: What are your thoughts on Donald Trump and Joe Biden?

Supreme: I believe they are both terrible people and terrible politicians. Mr. Biden of course [is] the architect of the Patriot act, mass incarceration, and the drug war. He hasn’t renounced any of these. Trump is unfit for the presidency. Somehow he managed to get a bunch of people to work. I wouldn’t say that’s a bad thing. [But] he helped polarize the country more. Both politicians are bad for America and I am good for America.