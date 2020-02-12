Kennelly: Pro-life Democrats have no place in today’s Democratic Party

By

A sign is pictured at the entrance to a Planned Parenthood building in New York August 31, 2015. Picture taken August 31, 2015. To match Insight USA-PLANNEDPARENTHOOD/ REUTERS/Lucas Jackson – RTX1RKFV

Pro-life Democrats have no place in today’s Democratic Party

Ed Kennelly, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 2/13/20

The major 2020 Democratic Presidential candidates have abandoned their pro-life Democratic voters. A party who was once welcoming to pro-life Democrats is now hostile towards them. Your grandparents’ Democratic Party: the party of Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, and Jerry Brown is no more. Every Democratic contender for the presidency advocates for publicly funded abortions all the way up to the third trimester.

Historically the Democratic Party was very welcoming of pro-life voters. The first Democratic President after the Supreme Court ruling of Roe v. Wade in 1973 was pro-life himself. President Jimmy Carter believed that most abortions were immoral except in the rare instances when the mother’s life was in danger or when the pregnancy was a product of rape or incest. Even though Carter enforced the ruling which granted abortions to women during the first trimester, he encouraged women to give birth anyway. His administration lowered the number of abortions by increasing healthcare funding for mothers and their children and by making adoption more desirable for women who did not want to raise their child. Carter also supported the Hyde-Amendment due to his opposition to tax payer funded abortions.

The next Democratic President came twelve years later in 1992. President Bill Clinton coined the phrase “abortions should be safe, legal, and rare.” This idea encompassed many voters’ views on the issue. Pro-life Democrats felt at home in the party. The 1996 Democratic National Committee platform described abortion as a “difficult issue” and because of this, “we respect the individual conscience of each American.” The party continued to support the Hyde-Amendment. As Chair of the Democratic Party Jerry Brown held similar views as Clinton. As a representative, Pelosi also shared the party’s views on abortion.

Over twenty years later, during the 2020 Democratic Presidential election cycle many Democratic contenders have advocated radical abortion policies. All the major Democratic Presidential candidates have called for an end to the Hyde-Amendment and support abortions up until nine months of pregnancy. The Democratic Parties platform language has also changed to meet these new standards. In response to these changes many pro-life Democrats felt alienated by their party. This feeling of isolation came to a head on January 26, 2020 during a Fox News Town Hall Meeting in Des Moines, Iowa. Kristen Day, the executive director of Democrats for Life of America, asked former mayor Pete Buttigieg whether he would be in favor of changing the party’s platform language to be inclusive to pro-life Democrats. Buttigieg said he respected her position but is unapologetically pro-choice. When questioned again on whether he would be willing to change the platforms language, he ignored the question. He instead defended his pro-choice beliefs by saying, “I cannot imagine a decision a women confronts will ever be better medically or morally because it is being dictated by any government official.” On January 27, Day was interviewed by EWTN News Nightly. She said the Democratic Attorney General Association has a litmus test for Democratic candidates to make sure they are pro-choice. Pro-life Democrats no longer have a place in the Democratic Party.

Similarly, On February 8, 2020 during an MSNBC Town Hall Sanders was asked whether Pro-life Democrats are welcome in today’s Democratic Party. Sanders said, “I think being pro-choice is an absolutely essential part to being a Democrat.” Every other major Democratic candidate for president has come out in support of appointing only pro-choice Supreme Court Justices. In addition to this, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar have called on congress to pass a bill codifying Roe v. Wade into law.

While several Democrats support the new party’s platform some California Democratic superstars have held on to their old school beliefs. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi still believes pro-life Democrats should have a place in the party and former California Governor Jerry Brown opposes tax payer funding for abortion inducing drugs. In 2017, Chuck Todd of NBC asked then House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi if there was a place for pro-life Democrats in the Democratic Party, Pelosi responded by saying, “Of course you can be a pro-life Democrat.” She went on to say that she served alongside pro-life Democrats during her tenor as a Representative.

Additionally Brown is not as radical as many of the Democratic candidates. In 2018, near the end of Governor Brown’s term in office he vetoed a bill that would have increased college students’ access to abortion inducing drugs. The bill would have required student health centers within the University of California and California State University systems to provide female students access to the abortion drug RU-486. This drug ends the lives of unborn babies. If SB 320 had passed, then Californians tax dollars would have paid for college and university females to have abortions.

Currently there are only a few remaining pro-life Democrats in Congress. Senator Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Congressmen Daniel Lipinski of Illinois both hold the traditional Democratic view on abortion. Both oppose publicly funded abortions and both supported legislation that would ban abortion after twenty weeks of pregnancy. The two men differ in that Casey wants abortions to end through increased maternal care to mothers and their children. Lipinski, on the other hand, joined over 200 Republican congressmen in sending an amicus curiae brief to the Supreme Court in hopes of the court overturning the Roe v. Wade. Due to his pro-life stance, Marie Newman, is challenging Lipinski for reelection this year. Newman is a pro-abortion progressive. This election will be important for the future of pro-life Democrats. Will Lipinski be able to fend off this pro-choice candidate or will Marie prevail?

Sadly the Democratic Party of Pelosi and Brown no longer exists. The twenty-one million pro-life Democrats have no place in today’s Democratic Party. The party is adamantly pro-choice. They do not want to represent pro-life voters. They do not want pro-life voters affecting the party. Most Democratic voters do not want pro-life Democrats representing them. They want every woman to be able to abort her baby whenever she is so inclined.