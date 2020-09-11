Kennelly: SB 145-The Devil is in the Details

By

SB 145-The Devil is in the Details

Ed Kennelly, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 9/12/20

Democratic State Senator Scott Wiener, who represents San Francisco, introduced SB-145 on January 18, 2019. After amendments to the original bill throughout the spring and summer of 2019, both legislative bodies finally passed the bill on August 31, 2020. Governor Gavin Newsom has until the end of September to sign the bill into law.

If signed, this bill “would exempt from mandatory registration under the act a person convicted of certain offenses involving minors if the person is not more than 10 years older than the minor and if that offense is the only one requiring the person to register.” Instead, a judge would determine whether such individuals should be registered as sex offenders. The bill would only apply to adults who have been convicted of having sex with a minor 14 years of age or older.

Wiener claims this bill will stop discrimination against the LGBTQ community. Currently in California a judge can decide whether to put a convicted straight adult male on a sex-offenders list who had consensual sex with an underage female aged 15 to 17 years old. The couple can be no more than ten years apart. However, a judge is forced to put a gay adult male on the sex-offenders list who has sex with a boy. In interviews, Wiener explains that convicted gay adult men who have sex with their underage boyfriends will have to automatically register as sex offenders even if the age difference is only a year. What Wiener leaves out is that his proposed bill would allow a convicted 24-year-old adult to have sex with a 14-year-old child without the adult becoming a registered sex offender. Ten years is a huge difference among people so young. Why did Wiener not propose a bill that would protect gay men who have sex with children who are close in age to adulthood such as an 18-year-old having consensual sex with a 17-year-old?

Pedophilia is a mental disorder in which adults are sexually attracted to children. While it is not fully known why people become pedophiles, genetics and a history of sexual assault as a child can contribute to one developing into a pedophile. Pedophilia is more common in men than women. Pedophilia can be a lifelong struggle. It is believed that pedophiles have regular desires to have sex with children. Due to this persistent desire it makes sense to automatically register pedophiles as sex-offenders.

An activist judge who is sympathetic to pedophiles may not require registration of a pedophile as a sex-offender. A convicted pedophile who poses an on-going threat to children might simply avoid registration. This oversight may result in pedophiles continuing to be around children. These pedophiles may continue to molest or rape children and parents will not know. Over time, this terrible cycle may produce more pedophiles since one of the most common attributes of a pedophile is that he or she was sexually assaulted as a child.

While conservatives have quickly condemned this bill, several on the left have either embraced it or deceived the public about it. Several articles have been published deceiving people on what the bill actually does. “Fact checkers” at USA Today and Snopes have reported that the bill does not promote pedophilia, the bill says otherwise. The bill would protect pedophiles and enable them to have sex with children more easily. This is all done for the sake of the illusion of equality for the LGBTQ community.

Instead of informing the public about what the bill actually includes, news groups such as Mother Jones and JWeekly have focused on negative attacks hurled at Wiener by right-wing conspiracy groups such as QAnon. Some of these insults and attacks are not warranted such as death threats, but others are warranted. Those who have condemned Wiener as a defender of pedophiles are justified. Ironically, the news groups that claim that QAnon is a crazy conspiracy group are effectively legitimizing some of QAnon’s beliefs. QAnon believes that the world is run by a group pedophiles intent on the destruction of America. Support for SB 145 gives the impression that this conspiracy theory might not be so crazy.

Democratic California Senator Kamala Harris endorsed Wiener for his reelection in April. She is now Joe Biden’s running mate. If Biden is elected, she will be one heartbeat away from the oval office. Since SB 145 was introduced in early 2019, Harris has no excuse for not knowing about the proposed bill.

Members of the Democratic Party and leftist news sources that either support or defend this bill are helping to normalize pedophilia. The mainstream media is a powerful force that influences the way the public thinks. Because of the deceptive discussion of SB 145 many citizens wrongly believe SB 145 does not make it easier for people to be pedophiles. If people are unaware of the dangers such a bill would produce other states may try to pass similar bills.

What can be done to prevent the normalization of pedophilia? It is essential for the American public to stay informed about the laws that are being proposed in their states. Citizens need to contact their representatives if they notice something is wrong. It is important that we continue to have honest journalists who report the news. These journalists need to inform the public on what is going on and need to correct the lies spread by dishonest networks.