Kennelly: The Most Unprecedented Election in Modern History

The Most Unprecedented Election in Modern History

Edward Kennelly, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 4/17/20

The 2020 Presidential Election will be the most unprecedented election in modern American history, even more so than the 2016 election. The 2016 Presidential Election, while unprecedented in its own right, had similarities to the 1948 Presidential Election. Donald Trump campaigned vigorously like President Harry Truman. They campaigned in multiple states each week leading up to the election. They were not supposed to win. Newspapers and pollsters in 1948 believed Thomas Dewey would win. Just as in Trump’s case, the media was wrong. Trump’s reelection or defeat will be even more unprecedented than his prior election.

Donald Trump will be the first President to run for reelection after having been impeached. On December 18, 2019 Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He was later acquitted by the United States Senate on February 5, 2020. Trump was impeached over a phone conversation he had with Ukrainian President Zelensky in which he requested that the Ukrainian President “look into” the activities of his presumptive 2020 opponent Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. Joe Biden used his political influence as Vice President to force the Ukrainian Government to fire the prosecutor investigating Burisma, the company Hunter worked for. The Democrats accused Trump of withholding aid to Ukraine until Zelensky investigated these activities.

As a result of President Trump being impeached by the Democrats his popularity among Republicans has risen considerably. This resulted in Republicans giving their overwhelming support to Trump. Trump received more votes in the Iowa Caucus and the New Hampshire Primary than any other incumbent President running for reelection. Trump earned more than double the number of votes Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama earned for their reelections in New Hampshire.

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s road to the White House has also been unusual. He came in fourth during the Iowa Caucus, fifth in the New Hampshire Primaries, second in the Nevada Caucus, and first in the South Carolina Primaries. After having a resounding victory in South Carolina several competitive candidates dropped out and endorsed Biden. Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, both moderate Democrats, endorsed Biden right before Super Tuesday, giving his campaign a much needed boost. Biden won most of the states on Super Tuesday. Since Obama endorsed his former Vice President on April 14, 2020 it is safe to say that Biden will be the Democratic nominee. The only other Democratic presidential candidate in recent history to win only South Carolina and go on to be the nominee was Bill Clinton. Then Massachusetts Senator Paul Tsongas won the New Hampshire Primary and then dropped out due to illness. Because he dropped out, Clinton was able to make a comeback.

Donald Trump, a divisive figure, is running against former Vice President Joe Biden during a global epidemic. According to Real Clear Politics Trump has his highest approval ratings since being sworn in as president. From March 21 to March 31, Trump had an approval rating of 47.7%. A Gallup Poll taken during the same time found that 49% of Americans approve of his leadership while 45% disapprove. His support for the handling of the coronavirus is relatively highly. This is to be expected. Citizens tend to rally around their President during times of crisis. President Jimmy Carter’s approval rating increased in the wake of the Iranian Hostage Crisis and President George W. Bush’s approval rating jumped in the aftermath of 9/11.

While citizens are rallying around the President now, it may not last. President Trump has to get the country up and running again soon or he risks losing reelection. Millions upon millions of workers are losing their jobs amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Businesses all across the country are closing. From the week of March 15 to March 21 a record 3.3 million Americans filed for unemployment. This was the highest ever recorded. The following week the number of people filing for unemployment doubled breaking the previous record. The week of March 29 the unemployment number was yet again 6.6 million.

In all 22 million Americans have lost their jobs in four weeks. This is more than the number of Americans who lost jobs during the 2008 Great Recession. On March 29, 2020 Trump announced a thirty day extension to his Coronavirus guidelines. These guidelines urge Americans not to eat at bars or restaurants, to avoid social gatherings of more than ten people, and to self-quarantine if infected.

Retail stores and restaurants are taking massive losses. Countless workers are being laid off throughout the country. An extra month of job losses and business closures could result in irreparable economic damage.

Every incumbent President since Hebert Hoover who has run for reelection in the midst of a recession has lost reelection. Hoover lost to Franklin Delano Roosevelt in a landslide because of the Great Depression. Jimmy Carter and George H. W. Bush also lost reelection due in part to presiding over a recession. Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan, and Bill Clinton were able to unseat presidents because they instilled confidence in the American people. According to history it seems quite likely that Trump would lose, but do not be so sure.

Even though Trump is facing several challenges between now and November his presumptive opponent looks extremely weak. Biden is constantly confused and does not know where he is half the time. He forgot President Obama’s name, referring to him as “My former boss.” He appeared to have forgotten the words to the Declaration of Independence. He said, “I’m a Democratic candidate for United States Senate,” at a rally. He even accidently endorsed President Trump. Since most of the country has started to quarantine amidst this pandemic, Biden has started giving speeches from his own home. He still appears lost. He confused Fox News’s Chris Wallace with MSNBC’s Chuck Todd. Members of the press have expressed concern about his cognitive abilities. According to a recent poll taken by ABC News/Washington Post only 24% of Democrats are enthusiastic about Biden. This is the lowest percentage for a Democratic nominee in twenty years. Even former Democratic President Jimmy Carter, now 95 years old, said, “If I were 80 years old, if I was 15 years younger, I don’t believe I could undertake the duties I experienced when I was president.” Biden, now 77, would be in his 80s during his first term as president.

On April 2, 2020 the Democratic National Convention announced they were moving their convention from July to August due to the epidemic. It is possible that both the Republican and Democratic Conventions could be canceled as a result of the pandemic. To stop the spread of the virus the conventions might be broadcast cast online with no actual audience.

There are a few different scenarios that may playout on Election Day. Trump may win reelection during a major recession making it the first time this has happened in over a century. Biden, even with obvious cognitive decline, may defeat Trump. If Biden is elected he will be the first president coming into office showing clear signs of dementia. Finally, Biden may step aside and support someone else. His vice presidential nominee may take up the reigns and become the presidential nominee. If this happens this would be the first time a vice presidential nominee replaced a presidential nominee. Whatever happens, the next few months will be exciting to watch.